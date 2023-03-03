Cove Rangers continue to try marrying style and substance amid Championship battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers continue to try marrying style and substance amid Championship battle

By Jamie Durent
March 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Cove Rangers which rose through the leagues were known for style and substance. This season it has been difficult to marry the two.

Goals have flown freely but at the wrong end. Their attacking prowess has not been as sharp as it has been in years past.

Boiling the situation down to its simplest form, that is why Cove where they are. Chances are not being converted and errors at the back are being brutally punished.

‘We just need everybody on board’

“We can’t afford to be losing goals – that’s been the story of our season,” said defender Morgyn Neill. “We’ve not been as much of a threat at the other end as we’ve been used to.

“We’ve got enough to do it. We just need everybody on board together to roll their sleeves up.

“We will want to keep the ball and play the attractive way we played last year. We’ve not done that much this year.

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS

“But we’re not daft; we’re playing against better players and full-time teams this year.

“There’s only a couple of players from last year that aren’t in our team – Harry (Milne) and Rory (McAllister). But at the same time, Rory didn’t play week in week out.

“We’ve got a team there that can compete with most Championship teams. But it comes down to confidence. A lot has happened this year, with the management team leaving then coming back.”

Conceding goals

The problem of conceding late goals has been endemic for Cove this season.

Valuable points have been dropped against Morton (twice), Hamilton Accies, Arbroath and Partick Thistle, which could have given Cove’s campaign an altogether rosier look.

“When games are tight, in the last five minutes, you give nothing away,” added Neill. “It’s just about concentration and be relentless that way.

“When you’ve got a few minutes to go, the ones that would tend to switch off or have a lapse in concentration is probably your forward players or your midfielders.

“You can’t afford to do that as a defender. If you have a rubbish game and score the winner – more often than not that’ll be an attacker – they’ll be the star of the team.

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill and Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill and Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS

“A defender could play well for 85 minutes then make a mistake. You’re remembered for that mistake, not how well you’ve played before that.”

Cove v Dundee

Cove welcome Dundee north this weekend, less than a month after the two sides met at Dens Park.

Dundee ran out 3-0 winners on that occasion but Neill sees no reason why Cove cannot assertive themselves against the promotion hopefuls.

“Their budget is bigger than some of the teams in the top flight,” he said. “They should be winning this league comfortably but they’re not.

“They had a bad result against Partick and we’ve got to take some belief from that.

“We know what our strengths are and we can cause them a wee bit of bother. At the same time, we know what their strengths are.

“We’re not going to turn up to sit in, or weather the storm. We’ve got to take the game to them because it’s our home game.”

