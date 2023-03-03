Watch: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highland League Weekly preview show is back ahead of Saturday’s action.

This weekend our cameras are at both semi-finals in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup – Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee and Inverurie Locos v Brechin City.

Jamie Durent, Callum Law and Paul Third will also run through the remaining weekend games in the Highland League, as well as the latest instalment of Crystal Paul’s predictions.

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

On top of this, there’s the Friday preview show every week, as well as Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights games throughout the campaign.

