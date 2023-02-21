Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals – not concede them

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shay Logan feels Cove Rangers need to be a team that scores late goals – rather than conceding them.

Shipping late on has been a problem for Cove throughout the season and has cost them key points.

Saturday was no different. They were 1-0 up against Arbroath but were punished for a defensive lapse as Toyosi Olusanya levelled in the 89th minute.

“We’ve not lost any ground towards them,” said Logan. “I know Hamilton won but we’ve got to keep putting ourselves in positions to win games.

“We’ve got to be the team that scores late goals to win games. But we need to make sure we don’t concede either.

“Although we drew, it feels like a loss with the size of the three points it would have been.

Formation change to match Arbroath

“As a team we have to do better. It’s a game we should win 1-0 and we know that ourselves.

“We need to hold out and match men, whether we’re tired or not. We need to do the basics and dirty work to get over the line.

“We’ve definitely got it in us. We just seem to be struggling at the minute – we do it at Partick for a long period of time but it’s a lack of judgement from a few of us.”

Cove reverted to a 3-5-2 against Arbroath, which is the formation that served them so well last season. When manager Paul Hartley opted to match up the Red Lichties and play 4-4-2 it brought the opener through Leighton McIntosh.

They dropped into a back five in the closing stages to try see the game out and Logan felt his side should have defended better.

“I prefer being at right back but I’m not too fussed,” he added. “When we went to the back five it applies a bit of pressure (to us).

“We’d taken a man out of midfield and it lets them clip balls into the box. The manager thought that was the right play and we’ve just got to be better in winning balls in our box.

“Errors normally cost goals and when you make errors that close to goal, it tends to happen.

“You don’t enjoy it but every game is three points. No game is any different.

“We come out of that not losing the game and next week is a different game.”