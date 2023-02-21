Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals – not concede them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals – not concede them

By Jamie Durent
February 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan feels Cove Rangers should have defended better in the closing stages against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Shay Logan feels Cove Rangers need to be a team that scores late goals – rather than conceding them.

Shipping late on has been a problem for Cove throughout the season and has cost them key points.

Saturday was no different. They were 1-0 up against Arbroath but were punished for a defensive lapse as Toyosi Olusanya levelled in the 89th minute.

We’ve not lost any ground towards them,” said Logan. “I know Hamilton won but we’ve got to keep putting ourselves in positions to win games.

“We’ve got to be the team that scores late goals to win games. But we need to make sure we don’t concede either.

“Although we drew, it feels like a loss with the size of the three points it would have been.

Shay Logan in action for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan in action for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Formation change to match Arbroath

“As a team we have to do better. It’s a game we should win 1-0 and we know that ourselves.

“We need to hold out and match men, whether we’re tired or not. We need to do the basics and dirty work to get over the line.

“We’ve definitely got it in us. We just seem to be struggling at the minute – we do it at Partick for a long period of time but it’s a lack of judgement from a few of us.”

Cove reverted to a 3-5-2 against Arbroath, which is the formation that served them so well last season. When manager Paul Hartley opted to match up the Red Lichties and play 4-4-2 it brought the opener through Leighton McIntosh.

They dropped into a back five in the closing stages to try see the game out and Logan felt his side should have defended better.

“I prefer being at right back but I’m not too fussed,” he added. “When we went to the back five it applies a bit of pressure (to us).

“We’d taken a man out of midfield and it lets them clip balls into the box. The manager thought that was the right play and we’ve just got to be better in winning balls in our box.

“Errors normally cost goals and when you make errors that close to goal, it tends to happen.

“You don’t enjoy it but every game is three points. No game is any different.

“We come out of that not losing the game and next week is a different game.”

Mark Reynolds urges Cove Rangers to fix ‘cheap goals’ problem

