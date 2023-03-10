Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While Cove Rangers are striving to be a full-time club, manager Paul Hartley is trying to replicate such a setup as best he can.

Hartley acknowledges Cove are at a disadvantage from the majority of the Championship due to their part-time status. But Hartley has to try and bridge the gap as much as possible.

Fitness between full-time and part-time is not as big an issue as it was, with players more conscious about looking after themselves away from football.

It is more about time to work on gameplans or individual development, which has to be fitted into a narrow window of two nights of training a week.

Hartley has been putting on additional sessions at the Balmoral Stadium, for players in the area who do not have full-time jobs. Anything to make up the marginal gains.

“We had a couple in yesterday morning,” said Hartley. “There’s a few boys that are used to full-time – going to part-time two nights a week involves a lot of waiting about. It helps myself also, to still be on the training pitch.

“The full-time thing is massive. Arbroath had an outstanding season last season, but the majority of the time, the teams that are part-time have been down the bottom of the division.

“Michael (O’Halloran) and Jackson (Longridge) have come from St Johnstone and Livingston. They just wanted to play and that was music to my ears.

“As a footballer, you train all week to potentially play on a Saturday. If you don’t play, you’re kicking your heels.”

‘Everybody has to fight for the same cause’

The benefit of those small gains was brought home this week. Cove tweeted out the need for volunteers to help them clear the Balmoral pitch on Wednesday, to allow them to train in the evening.

Numerous supporters and club staff spent six hours clearing snow from one half of the surface and allowing training to go ahead.

“We were scrambling about trying to get an indoor pitch,” said Hartley. “The only time we could get it was between 12-1.30pm, which was no good for us.

“It’s just these small details. But we are where we are. Everybody has got to work together and fight for the same cause.”

Cove’s latest challenge in their bid for Championship survival is Queen’s Park, as they head to Ochilview tonight.

The two sides came up from League One together last season and the Spiders are evidence of what can be done with investment in a full-time environment.

“I spoke to a few of the players at training and asked them what they felt they main difference was,” said Hartley. “Players are probably stronger and have more time on the training pitch.

“They’ve not changed their squad too much. (Simon) Murray has gone out, but they’ve brought a good one in in (Connor) Shields.”

Fraser Fyvie, Blair Yule and Brody Paterson are out for the trip to play Queen’s Park. Mitch Megginson is a doubt, but Connor Scully could return.