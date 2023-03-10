Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley seeks to replicate full-time environment

By Jamie Durent
March 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:35 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

While Cove Rangers are striving to be a full-time club, manager Paul Hartley is trying to replicate such a setup as best he can.

Hartley acknowledges Cove are at a disadvantage from the majority of the Championship due to their part-time status. But Hartley has to try and bridge the gap as much as possible.

Fitness between full-time and part-time is not as big an issue as it was, with players more conscious about looking after themselves away from football.

It is more about time to work on gameplans or individual development, which has to be fitted into a narrow window of two nights of training a week.

New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge. Image: SNS
New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge. Image: SNS

Hartley has been putting on additional sessions at the Balmoral Stadium, for players in the area who do not have full-time jobs. Anything to make up the marginal gains.

“We had a couple in yesterday morning,” said Hartley. “There’s a few boys that are used to full-time – going to part-time two nights a week involves a lot of waiting about. It helps myself also, to still be on the training pitch.

“The full-time thing is massive. Arbroath had an outstanding season last season, but the majority of the time, the teams that are part-time have been down the bottom of the division.

“Michael (O’Halloran) and Jackson (Longridge) have come from St Johnstone and Livingston. They just wanted to play and that was music to my ears.

“As a footballer, you train all week to potentially play on a Saturday. If you don’t play, you’re kicking your heels.”

‘Everybody has to fight for the same cause’

The benefit of those small gains was brought home this week. Cove tweeted out the need for volunteers to help them clear the Balmoral pitch on Wednesday, to allow them to train in the evening.

Numerous supporters and club staff spent six hours clearing snow from one half of the surface and allowing training to go ahead.

“We were scrambling about trying to get an indoor pitch,” said Hartley. “The only time we could get it was between 12-1.30pm, which was no good for us.

“It’s just these small details. But we are where we are. Everybody has got to work together and fight for the same cause.”

Cove’s latest challenge in their bid for Championship survival is Queen’s Park, as they head to Ochilview tonight.

The two sides came up from League One together last season and the Spiders are evidence of what can be done with investment in a full-time environment.

“I spoke to a few of the players at training and asked them what they felt they main difference was,” said Hartley. “Players are probably stronger and have more time on the training pitch.

Paul Hartley made his return to the Cove dugout. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

“They’ve not changed their squad too much. (Simon) Murray has gone out, but they’ve brought a good one in in (Connor) Shields.”

Fraser Fyvie, Blair Yule and Brody Paterson are out for the trip to play Queen’s Park. Mitch Megginson is a doubt, but Connor Scully could return.

Jason Naismith embraced Cove Rangers challenge after leaving tomorrow’s opponents Queen’s Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers defender Jason Naismith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jason Naismith embraced Cove Rangers challenge after leaving tomorrow's opponents Queen's Park
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge. Image: SNS
No hesitation for Jackson Longridge to make Cove Rangers move
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Battle ahead for Paul Hartley and his side
Lyall Cameron is congratulated after opening the scoring against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-2 Dundee: The Verdict - Talking points, ratings and star man as…
Former Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley happy with squad after recruitment drive
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers continue to try marrying style and substance amid Championship battle
The two skippers, Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson, clash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mitch Megginson analyses goals drop-off amid Cove Rangers' Championship struggles
New Cove Rangers signing Jackson Longridge during his time with Bradford City. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Cove Rangers complete loan deal for Jackson Longridge
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…

Most Read

1
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
2
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare ‘snow devil’ while out feeding his sheep
3
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Chinese restaurant boss and former asylum seeker ‘exploited’ illegal workers for cheap labour
4
English comedian Stewart Lee will visit Aberdeen and Inverness in March.
Stewart Lee on Aberdeen, Inverness, rowdy fans and being called ‘comedian’s comedian’
5
Police cordoned off the scene. Image: Jasperimage.
Fire crews tackle blaze in Invergordon town centre
6
Christopher Harrisson leaving court after being found guilty of the murder of his wife, Brenda Page in 1978. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page guilty of her murder
7
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Barclay was cleared of sending a threatening video at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Christopher Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime
9
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
10
An artist's impression of one of the stops for the proposed Aberdeen Rapid Transit plan. Image: Nestrans.
39% say slower car journeys worth it for Aberdeen Rapid Transit
6

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Residents in Ross-shire village left with no water following outage
The Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was left smiling after Aberdeen City Council named a gritter in her honour. Image: Good Morning Britain.
TV presenter Kate Garraway chuffed after Aberdeen City Council names gritter after her
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie
The one-vehicle crash happened on the A90 roundabout near Blackdog. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Blackdog
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Eden Court
Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical…
Snow in Whalsay
In full: The list of schools closed on Friday March 10
Kate Willis, a Highland councillor with the Scottish Green party. Image: Kate Willis
Highland Council agrees to debate carbon land tax proposals
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Gregor Lawrie admitted careless driving after losing control of his lorry and driving off the A82. Picture shows; A82 south of Drumnadrochit. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/03/2023
Trucker who lost control on A82 admits careless driving
Land reform and ownership continues to be a hot topic in Scotland (Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)
Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership
2
Caley Jags defender Wallace Duffy in action in his side's 2-1 league win at Ayr United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Wallace Duffy says Kilmarnock's travel troubles don't matter to focused Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented