Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership By Stuart Young March 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:45 am 2 Land reform and ownership continues to be a hot topic in Scotland (Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)