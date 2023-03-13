Cove Rangers’ Scott Fox believes club can turn the corner from recent form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Fox is confident Cove Rangers can turn the corner if they continue to turn in impressive performances.

The Aberdeen side were unfortunate to come out on the wrong side of a 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park on Friday night, with Morgyn Neill’s own-goal all that separated the two sides.

Cove were by and large sound defensively, with Fox required to make a couple of saves and defenders making timely blocks.

They had chances going forward, with Leighton McIntosh hitting the frame of the goal twice, and were left gutted by the outcome of the game.

It means it is just one win in 11 games but belief remains they can dig themselves out of this hole.

“You can’t get too far ahead of yourselves; you need to prepare for the next game and you hope to perform like that,” said Fox.

‘There’s pressure and you’re going to have to deal with it’

“It’s a positive, to know we can perform like that. Many teams will go there and get battered.

“We had chances – we hit the bar and post – so if we keep knocking on the door, it’s going to open sooner or later.

“It’s professional football – there’s pressure and you’re going to have to deal with it. You have to dig in when you get nervous.

“We want to stay in this league. We want to be playing teams like Dundee and Partick. We need to get our heads down and work hard for the next eight games.”

With neither Arbroath or Hamilton Accies in action at the weekend, the picture at the bottom of the Championship remains unaltered.

Cove are on the road in the next two weekends against Raith Rovers and Ayr United, with goalkeeper Fox believing they can take heart from how they performed on the road against the division’s leading side.

“The boys worked very hard against a really good team,” said Fox. “We need to take the positives and go again.

“If we can perform like that against a good team like that, why not do it against other teams?

“The own goal is just one of those things. You can feel sorry for yourselves or we can put it to bed.

“They were in a game and that’s what we need to bring every week now.”