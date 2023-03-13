Cove Rangers’ Scott Fox believes club can turn the corner from recent form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers’ Scott Fox believes club can turn the corner from recent form

By Jamie Durent
March 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Scott Fox, right, in action for Cove Rangers against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Scott Fox, right, in action for Cove Rangers against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Scott Fox is confident Cove Rangers can turn the corner if they continue to turn in impressive performances.

The Aberdeen side were unfortunate to come out on the wrong side of a 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park on Friday night, with Morgyn Neill’s own-goal all that separated the two sides.

Cove were by and large sound defensively, with Fox required to make a couple of saves and defenders making timely blocks.

They had chances going forward, with Leighton McIntosh hitting the frame of the goal twice, and were left gutted by the outcome of the game.

It means it is just one win in 11 games but belief remains they can dig themselves out of this hole.

“You can’t get too far ahead of yourselves; you need to prepare for the next game and you hope to perform like that,” said Fox.

‘There’s pressure and you’re going to have to deal with it’

“It’s a positive, to know we can perform like that. Many teams will go there and get battered.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We had chances – we hit the bar and post – so if we keep knocking on the door, it’s going to open sooner or later.

“It’s professional football – there’s pressure and you’re going to have to deal with it. You have to dig in when you get nervous.

“We want to stay in this league. We want to be playing teams like Dundee and Partick. We need to get our heads down and work hard for the next eight games.”

With neither Arbroath or Hamilton Accies in action at the weekend, the picture at the bottom of the Championship remains unaltered.

Cove are on the road in the next two weekends against Raith Rovers and Ayr United, with goalkeeper Fox believing they can take heart from how they performed on the road against the division’s leading side.

“The boys worked very hard against a really good team,” said Fox. “We need to take the positives and go again.

“If we can perform like that against a good team like that, why not do it against other teams?

“The own goal is just one of those things. You can feel sorry for yourselves or we can put it to bed.

“They were in a game and that’s what we need to bring every week now.”

