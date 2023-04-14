Injuries mount for Cove Rangers in their bid to stay in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injuries mount for Cove Rangers in their bid to stay in the Championship

Miko Virtanen and Blair Yule will miss relegation run-in as Cove face being without SEVEN players for visit of Caley Thistle.

By Paul Third
Miko Virtanen's season is over. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Miko Virtanen's season is over. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley will call on his walking wounded to rally for the cause of keeping the club in the Championship.

With four games remaining, last season’s League One winners are two points off the play-off position held by Hamilton Accies and five points from the automatic safety of eighth place, which is occupied by Arbroath.

A battling 1-1 draw at Hamilton last weekend has depleted the squad further ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Premiership play-off challengers Caley Thistle to Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley believes the injuries suffered by the club this season are unprecedented in his career.

He said: “It’s a case of who is fit, and that’s how the run-in is going to be for us.

“It’s been a season I’ve not known of since I came back in terms of the number of serious injuries we’ve had to deal with.

“From last week, we’ve potentially got five out.

“We’ve definitely got three out – Scott Fox has concussion, Mike Virtanen’s season is over due to a broken bone in his wrist and Blair Yule will be out for the remaining games, too, due to his knee.

“He (Yule) will see a surgeon next week. He may need an operation, but even if he doesn’t it could be 12 weeks out.

“Mark Reynolds and Leighton McIntosh are both doubts, while Fraser Fyvie and Brody Paterson are both out, so that’s seven in total.”

Cove hope to take advantage after rivals failed to increase gap in midweek

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Hartley was disappointed his side failed to take all three points at New Douglas Park last weekend.

But with Accies and Arbroath both suffering defeat in their midweek matches, the Cove boss has urged his side to make the most of their good fortune.

He said: “Our performance level was really good. After taking the lead, I thought we should have taken the three points, but we lost a sloppy goal.

“Overall there were signs of encouragement going into the massive four games left, starting with Inverness on Saturday.

“It was a pleasing performance, one which should have led to three points to give us a real fighting chance-  but we’re still in there and still believe we can get enough points to survive.

“You focus on yourself, but sometimes you are done a favour by other clubs.

“But it’s all about what we do on a Saturday to get the maximum points.

“It’s difficult enough right now, but had they (Accies/Arbroath) taken three points in midweek it would be even harder.

“It helps when someone does you a favour, but first and foremost we have to take care of ourselves.”

Resurgent Caley Thistle will test Cove

Caley Thistle visit Cove in a rich vein of form having moved back into play-off contention after a run of five wins from their last six matches.

Hartley knows his side face a formidable test against Billy Dodds’ side.

He said: “They have been on a great run and still have a chance of the play-offs and have the Scottish Cup semi-final to look forward to also.

Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

“They’ve got good players and every game is difficult.

“This club has been on the rise and sometimes you have a difficult period or season. It’s how you bounce back from it.

“We’re not down yet, we’ve still got an opportunity to stay in the division, but every other season has been success in terms of challenging or winning titles.

“This season has been totally different, but I think everyone knew that would be the case coming in here.

“From watching the games in the Championship, it’s certainly a tough league to play in.”

