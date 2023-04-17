Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers’ Iain Vigurs in battle for survival in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers’ Iain Vigurs in battle for survival in the Championship

The experienced midfielder crashed home an opening free-kick goal, but Inverness hit back to leave the Balmoral Stadium with three points.

By Paul Chalk
Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 weekend defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 weekend defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Iain Vigurs says now is the time for Cove Rangers to stand and deliver as their Championship survival hopes hang in the balance.

The 34-year-old midfielder scored a terrific free-kick to open the scoring against his former club Caley Thistle at the weekend.

For a spell on Saturday, Cove climbed above Hamilton at the foot of the table, but a Billy Mckay spot-kick and Cammy Harper’s strike earned play-off-chasing ICT a 2-1 win. 

Cove are two points behind Accies, who face Inverness at New Douglas Park on Tuesday evening.

The Aberdeen side head for Arbroath this Saturday before a trip to leaders Dundee on April 28 and a home finisher against Morton on May 5.

Cove have now gone 10 fixtures without a win, with their 1-0 victory at Partick Thistle in February being their only triumph since just before Christmas.

Iain Vigurs after putting Cove Rangers ahead against Inverness.

Vigurs – ‘We can’t just go under’

However, Vigurs is not giving up the ghost and says they must show their worth at Gayfield this weekend against the Angus side, who are six points in front of them in eighth position.

He said: “We’re still in a position where we can get ourselves out of bottom place.

“But now we must start putting points on the board. It’s easy to say it – we need to put it into action.

“On Saturday, we had great shape for 60 minutes. We need to react when we concede goals. We can’t just go under.

“Unfortunately, we conceded two sloppy goals and came away with nothing.

“The effort and desire have always been there, but at the same time we need that quality.

“We need to ensure we concentrate for 90 minutes. There is no point getting to 60 minutes and then having a lapse in concentration.

“As a team, we just need to keep going. We keep saying: ‘It’ll happen in the next game’. But it needed to happen on Saturday.

“We’ve put ourselves into great positions and again Saturday was a hard one to take – it was really frustrating.”

Cheap goals killing Cove’s chances

The manner of the Inverness goals was the most irritating aspect for Vigurs, whose goal looked to have Cove in control.

He said: “It was a sore result, but we’re conceding cheap goals.

“It would be understandable if we were making teams work for their goals, but as a team it’s just not good enough.

“We work extremely hard, and we undo all that good work that we’d put in over the first hour of the game.

“We put ourselves in a great position and then the cheap goals killed us.”

Quality still there – and needed now

Cove have injuries biting deep into their squad right now, but Vigurs says the side are still good enough to get the wins they need.

He said: “When you are down at the bottom, nothing goes for you. We still have a strong 11 we can put out – we need everyone involved.

“We have more than enough quality if we can hold it for 90 minutes to get three points.”

Cove are covering the cost of supporters’ buses to the last away games of the season.

And Vigurs insists it’s now up to the players to ensure the Cove fans have a cause to cheer by the end of the campaign.

He added: “The support is always welcome, but we need to give them something to shout about, and that means getting three points on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley will demand a winning display at Arbroath on Saturday. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Boss Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers 'haven't been good enough' for 33 Championship games…
Billy Mckay's penalty drew Inverness level before they went on to win 2-1 at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle thrilled by comeback victory, while Cove Rangers rue defensive frailties
Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully determined to keep club in Championship
Miko Virtanen made his Cove Rangers debut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Injuries mount for Cove Rangers in their bid to stay in the Championship
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Luis Longstaff pleased to see more fight from Cove Rangers in 1-1 draw with…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says still 'all to play for' after 1-1 draw…
Cove drew 1-1 with Hamilton Accies to pick up their first point in the league since February 18. Image: Dave Johnston.
Hamilton Accies 1-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - Talking points, player ratings, and star…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen on the up but worrying times for the north-east's other SPFL…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds challenges Cove Rangers to embrace pressure of relegation six-pointer with Hamilton Accies

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Liver transplant patient and former teacher, Audrey Cameron of Ellon.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
To go with story by Alex Watson. Iain Maciver column Picture shows; Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock Date; Unknown Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Road Policing Unit officers and Safety Camera Enforcement staff on patrol in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland Highlands & Islands.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Davy Duncan says marrying his partner Helen Smith after a year in hospital was a "dream come true". Image: Iain Ferguson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie's Kyle Macleod celebrates with Fans CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]