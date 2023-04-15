Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as striking comeback boosts ICT promotion hopes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle kept the heat on their promotion rivals as their 2-1 comeback victory at Cove Rangers kept the Aberdeen in deep trouble at the foot of the table.

Former Inverness star Iain Vigurs scored his first league of the season when he whipped a terrific free-kick home to give the basement side a lift.

A Billy Mckay spot-kick, for his 16th of the term, was swiftly added to be a wonderful Cammy Harper winner to take ICT level on points with fourth-placed Ayr.

Partick Thistle, who drew with Ayr today, are only are point in front of Inverness.

A win taken from Hamilton on Tuesday will move them above the Honest Men and Thistle, although they will have played one more match than their rivals.

Cove had moved off 10th spot in the live table when they led, but they are back where they began after another defeat – their seventh in 10 outings. They have to target nothing less than victory at Arbroath on Saturday.

The sun beamed down on the Balmoral Stadium and Cove, with just one win since December 23, had the first chance when, from an Iain Vigurs corner, Scott Ross headed wide.

On the fifth minute, ICT were denied a goal by the offside flag after Billy Mckay tucked the ball past Kyle Gourlay after being sent through by Nathan Shaw. The decision certainly riled the visitors, who were sure the run had been timed perfectly.

Billy Mckay was involved in the next opportunity for the Caley Jags when he connected with a Cammy Harper cross, but stabbed his shot just left of the post.

Shaw, in sparkling form right now, played the plate on a plate for Daniel MacKay in the 20th minute for Inverness, but he failed to connect with conviction and Cove were off the hook.

Cove were working hard to limit their north opponents, but a swift attack led by captain Sean Welsh ended with Shaw hooking a 20-yarder over the top.

Gourlay then had to be alert as he touched a wide-right free-kick Harper over the top after the ball missed its intended target Billy Mckay in the box.

Cove responded with a dashing run by Luis Longstaff on the right flank taking him clear and his cross was knocked off target by Megginson.

On the cusp of half-time, a fine piece of skill from Jackson Longridge took him clear on the left and his inviting cross missed his in-rushing Cove team-mates.

Play was slack all round early in the second half but Cove got the chance to make a big statement on 56 minutes when Danny Devine took down Megginson and was booked for his trouble.

Up stepped former Inverness and Ross County ace Vigurs and he unleashed a free-kick over the wall and past Mark Ridgers to make it 1-0.

Inverness survived another Vigurs set-piece before they levelled the contest from the spot.

Substitute Aaron Doran was taken down in the box by Morgyn Neill, who has already been booked, but the penalty was ICT’s reward.

Forward Billy Mckay, deadly from here, steered the shot from 12 yards just beyond reaches of Gourlay.

Then, in an amazing turnaround, ICT marched in front on 71 minutes when Doran passed it out to Harper and he smashed his shot home from the edge of the box.

Ridgers ensured there was no fresh opening for Cove when he superbly dived to save from a net-bound Scott Ross header with nine minutes left.

Talking points

Caley Thistle stung into action after falling behind

Inverness have played far better than this – but it was a priceless comeback with a team determined to stay in the promotion hunt.

They knew – and said all week – this was going to be a tough test and it proved to be, especially when Vigurs smashed home the opener.

They refuse to be thrown off track, with key players back and delivering. Sub Doran’s part in this win cannot be overlooked.

Long winless run – but Cove still have a chance

Cove are now 10 games on since winning at Partick Thistle. Yet, with three games to go, they still have a chance to remain in the Championship and that’s what Paul Hartley will be reminding his players.

Cove are funding supporters’ buses for their away games against Arbroath and Dundee on April 22 and 28 before finishing at home to Morton.

They are only two points behind Accies and an Inverness win at New Douglas Park on Tuesday would help both these sides’ causes.

Nerves with plenty at stake impacted quality

This contest won’t go down as a Championship classic, with slack passes and some poor quality final balls when players were in decent positions.

However, this was a high-stake fixture for both teams and the tension on matchday 33 was there for all to see.

At this point in the season, however, it’s about results and Caley Jags got it. That’s what will help decide the finishing positions.

Talking tactics

Injury concerns aplenty hampered Paul Hartley’s options, with Scott Fox, Shay Logan, Blair Yule, and Cieran Dunne out from last week’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies.

In came Kyle Gourlay, Morgyn Neill, Leighton McIntosh and Vigurs, although Dunne was on the bench.

For Inverness, Billy Dodds was without suspended on-loan St Mirren winger Jay Henderson following his straight red in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Arbroath.

That opened the door for on-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay to come in, while there was a defensive change as Danny Devine came in for the benched Robbie Deas.

Referee watch

Man in the middle Gavin Duncan trusted his assistant when it came to the offside decision early on for Inverness. Otherwise, he had no major calls to make.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (4-4-2): Gourlay 6, Scully 6 (Glass 90), Ross 7, Neill 6, O’Halloran 6, Megginson 6 (Dunne 76), McIntosh 6, Vigurs 6, Longstaff 6 (Weston 76), Longridge 7, Reynolds 6.

Subs not used: Demus (GK), Naismith.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Harper 6, Welsh 7, Devine 6 (Deas 76), Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6, Daniel MacKay 5 (Doran 59), Allardice 6, Shaw 6, Delaney 6, Samuels 5 (Boyd 70).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Woods, Boyd, Nicolson.

Star man

Aaron Doran: None of the starters stood out, so I have to hand this one to Doran for winning a penalty and lining up Harper for his winner.