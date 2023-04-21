Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley eyes final day decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley eyes final day decider

Cove manager calls on players to set-up final day relegation shoot-out

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has challenged his players to make their final game of the season matter.

With three games remaining of the Championship campaign Cove are bottom of the division, two points behind Hamilton Accies and six points behind third-bottom Arbroath.

With Cove travelling to Arbroath tomorrow and Dick Campbell’s side also due to host Accies on the final day of the season on Friday, May 5, Hartley is determined to take the relegation dogfight to the wire.

He said: “We want to have something to play for in the Morton game on the Friday night of the last day of the season.

“Can we give ourselves an opportunity to stay in the league that day? You don’t want to fizzle out and have nothing to play for.

“They’re all big games now and this is the next biggest one. We’ve got no room for error, we need to get out there and try to win the game. That’s the bottom line.”

‘We need to win games of football’

Hamilton’s defeat at home to play-off chasing Caley Thistle means Cove are two points behind John Rankin’s side with a game in hand.

But Hartley insists Accies’ loss does not change his side’s task.

He said: “If the result had gone the other way it would have become more difficult then but we have to take care of our own business regardless.

“You look at other results for teams around us and it can impact on what we need to do. But at this point we know we need to win games of football.”

Three games left for Cove to turn fortunes around

Arbroath have lost just once in the eight games they have played since the 1-1 draw at Cove on February 18.

Cove boss Hartley hopes his side can take inspiration from the Red Lichties’ improvement as his side bid to mount a late push for survival of their own.

He said: “I went up to Inverness last week to watch Arbroath and they know how to get results.

“They’ve shown that over the last eight games. They were in a situation like we are and managed to get some results.

“They are experienced in this division and had a good season last year. It has been different this season but going to Gayfield is always a tough fixture.

“We’ve got to go out there and be as positive as we can.

“We’ve still got an opportunity to keep ourselves in the league and the players have got to show they believe they can still do that.

“Three games can be enough to turn it around but the players have got to do the business.

“It’s not about tactics now, it’s about showing guts and desire, and taking responsibility for winning a game of football. That’s what will keep us in the division.”

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is available again after concussion protocol but Shay Logan, Miko Virtanen, Blair Yule, Fraser Fyvie and Brody Paterson are all out.

