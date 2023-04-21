Proposals for second ATM in Stromness welcomed following last year’s closure of bank branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposals for second ATM in Stromness welcomed following last year’s closure of bank branch

The town currently has only one ATM and no bank branch of any kind.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Stromness bank
Stromness harbour in Orkney.

Stromness could be in line for a much-needed second cash machine.

Next week will see Orkney council’s planning committee decide if permission should be given for the Royal Bank of Scotland to install a new ATM.

This would come as good news to many in the town.

Stromness recently lost its Bank of Scotland branch which had been the only banking branch of any kind in the town.

The town currently only has one ATM at the local branch of the Co-op.

Now, agents acting on behalf of the RBS are asking for permission to set up a new freestanding ATM outside 5 Victoria Street.

Documents attached to the application state that the ATM at the now-closed Bank of Scotland branch is to be removed.

Town only has one ATM and bank branch at the moment

It also states that the only other available ATM is within the Co-op branch nearby on Ferry Road. The document states: “Unfortunately, this ATM is regularly out of use.”

In summer 2021, the Bank of Scotland announced it would be closing 18 branches.

This included closing the one in Stromness, at 99 Victoria Street, on 17 August 2022.

The branch had been offering a limited service in the lead-up to the closure.

The bank said it had spoken to customers worried about how they would do their banking and had advised them on how to set up online and telephone banking as well as explaining services offered by the post office.

Figures provided by the Bank of Scotland show it had seen a 22% drop in personal customers using the branch. These figures applied to the year leading up to November 2021.

It also said only 19 customers used the branch regularly in that same time period.

However, with it being the only branch of any bank in Stromness, there remained dismay at the decision.

With its application to set up a new ATM in the town, documents attached to the application submitted on behalf of the RBS state that the bank “believes it has a responsibility to provide the best possible facilities to so its customers. can receive the best possible service in a safe and controlled way.

Loss of bank branch in Stromness caused concern says MSP

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has welcomed the proposals for a new cash machine in the town.

He said: “When the news broke in August 2021 that Bank of Scotland was closing its branch in the town, I know many local residents were concerned about the loss of access to services and cash.

“Alistair Carmichael and I have worked closely with community representatives over months to make the case for a new ATM.

“The process has not been straightforward. It has taken longer than hoped. But I’m delighted that RBS is proposing to install a cashpoint facility in the centre of Stromness.

“This is important not just for local residents but also for visitors and, in turn, for local businesses.

“I would, therefore, pay tribute to the representatives of the Stromness community who played such a key role in getting us to this stage.”

The council received one objection to the application. Victoria Street resident Katherine Kemp has cited the impact on the commercial property which fronts the proposed ATM.

She says there would be a loss of parking and an impact on conservation area.

However, council officers have said the objection doesn’t merit refusal. As such they have recommended that the planning committee grant planning permission.

The application will be considered by members of the planning committee at their meeting next Wednesday, April 25.

