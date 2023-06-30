‘It’s not going to be easy’: Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming League One challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s not going to be easy’: Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming League One challenge

The Balmoral Stadium side will begin their League One campaign with an away trip to Hamilton Accies.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is well aware of the challenges his side will face in League One next season.

The Balmoral Stadium side return to the third-tier following relegation from the Championship, and begin the 2023-24 campaign on August 5 with a trip to New Douglas Park to face Hamilton Accies, who were also relegated last term.

Following relegation, Cove now operate in a hybrid model and have signed six players on full-time contracts so far.

Cove will be one of four full-time teams in League One next season, with the others being Accies, Queen of the South and Falkirk.

And Hartley, who guided Cove to the 2021-22 League One title, does not expect the upcoming season to be plain sailing for any side.

He said: “It’s a really difficult league with the amount of full-time clubs and some of the teams are going to have a real go this season.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be really tough as we’ve witnessed before, so we’ve got to be well prepared and go in as strong as we can.

Cove Rangers players celebrate with the League One title
Hartley guided Cove Rangers to the 2021-22 League One title. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“It’s been a big rebuild job, like it has been for other teams in this league. There have been a lot of new faces coming in already, but there’s a lot of work still to be done.

“We’ve got another eight games (friendlies and Viaplay Cup) before the league starts, but it’s been pleasing to see the work ethic in the players during pre-season.

“We need to have a good squad for this league and now we need to get some more experience into the group. All the players we’ve signed so far are under 24.”

Cove boss wants ‘six or seven’ more new signings

Hartley, who fielded eight trialists in Wednesday’s pre-season draw with Dunfermline Athletic, hopes to add more new players over the coming days.

He added: “Being full-time has been the biggest thing for us. We can attract more players, bring them to the city and all work together which is really important.

“We had a busy week where six came in – we’ve been a bit quieter, but we’re not too far away with one or two coming in over the next few days if we can get them over the line.

“We still need a good six or seven players to come in.”

Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell battles for the ball in a friendly against Dunfermline.
Cove Rangers summer-signing Rumarn Burrell in action against Dunfermline. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove return to friendly action when they host Breedon Highland League side Formartine United on Saturday.

Hartley’s men then play Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Dundee before their first Viaplay Cup group match clash against Clyde on July 18.

The Cove boss said: “I don’t particularly like the games in pre-season. It’s more of a fitness thing for us and making sure we come through the games unscathed.

“We will work as hard as we can, get the players minutes and take it from there.”

Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies

