‘It’s not going to be easy’: Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming League One challenge

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is well aware of the challenges his side will face in League One next season.

The Balmoral Stadium side return to the third-tier following relegation from the Championship, and begin the 2023-24 campaign on August 5 with a trip to New Douglas Park to face Hamilton Accies, who were also relegated last term.

Following relegation, Cove now operate in a hybrid model and have signed six players on full-time contracts so far.

Cove will be one of four full-time teams in League One next season, with the others being Accies, Queen of the South and Falkirk.

And Hartley, who guided Cove to the 2021-22 League One title, does not expect the upcoming season to be plain sailing for any side.

He said: “It’s a really difficult league with the amount of full-time clubs and some of the teams are going to have a real go this season.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be really tough as we’ve witnessed before, so we’ve got to be well prepared and go in as strong as we can.

“It’s been a big rebuild job, like it has been for other teams in this league. There have been a lot of new faces coming in already, but there’s a lot of work still to be done.

“We’ve got another eight games (friendlies and Viaplay Cup) before the league starts, but it’s been pleasing to see the work ethic in the players during pre-season.

“We need to have a good squad for this league and now we need to get some more experience into the group. All the players we’ve signed so far are under 24.”

Cove boss wants ‘six or seven’ more new signings

Hartley, who fielded eight trialists in Wednesday’s pre-season draw with Dunfermline Athletic, hopes to add more new players over the coming days.

He added: “Being full-time has been the biggest thing for us. We can attract more players, bring them to the city and all work together which is really important.

“We had a busy week where six came in – we’ve been a bit quieter, but we’re not too far away with one or two coming in over the next few days if we can get them over the line.

“We still need a good six or seven players to come in.”

Cove return to friendly action when they host Breedon Highland League side Formartine United on Saturday.

Hartley’s men then play Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Dundee before their first Viaplay Cup group match clash against Clyde on July 18.

The Cove boss said: “I don’t particularly like the games in pre-season. It’s more of a fitness thing for us and making sure we come through the games unscathed.

“We will work as hard as we can, get the players minutes and take it from there.”