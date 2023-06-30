Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years

Aviemore’s most famous water feature, the Dell of Spey, has begun flowing again after nearly four years.

Located in the heart of the popular Highland tourist destination, the attraction had been closed since 2019 and had fallen into disrepair.

However, due to its prominence in Aviemore town centre, councillors decided to give the Dell a new lease of life.

They decided the project would give the town centre a “much-needed boost” and was funded through Highland Council’s revenue budget.

Originally built in 1997, the water from the Dell of Spey is pumped through its ornamental area from a natural feed, the Butcher’s Burn.

Convener of Highland Council, Bill Lobban, said: “It’s really great to see this well-loved water feature up and running again.

“It has always been well used by both tourists and locals alike and now we need to make sure we continue to look after it.

“Aviemore is one of the most important tourist destinations in Scotland and it deserves to have investment in the facilities which keep visitors coming back time and time again.”