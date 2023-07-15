Mark Reynolds: A work in progress but encouraging signs for Cove Rangers

Mark Reynolds says Cove Rangers are a work in progress but the early signs are encouraging.

It is all change at Balmoral Stadium this summer following Cove’s relegation from the Championship.

A switch to a full-time model allied with several new arrivals means Paul Hartley’s side will present a very different challenge in League One this season.

Reynolds, one of the survivors from last season, knows there is work to be done – but he sees cause for optimism.

Ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Dundee, the 36 year-old said: “There has been a huge change from last season since the club made the decision to move to a full-time model.

“There’s a lot of new boys in and a few trialists in, but it’s looking good.

“It’s still early days, we’re still getting minutes into everyone and Saturday will be a huge test against a Premiership team.

“As a team we’re a work in progress. The team as it was had reached the end of its cycle and we’re going through a refresh and getting ready to go again.”

Change of focus and personnel at Balmoral Stadium

The disappointment at relegation on the final day of the campaign has not lingered at the club, with Cove showing a sense of urgency to go with their change of status from a part-time outfit.

Despite the changes, Reynolds expects more new faces at the club in the weeks ahead.

He said: “There’s been a lot of changes, but we’re all excited.

“Although we’ve got a lot of new faces, we still need to bring in a few more and I’m sure the manager will try to exploit the loan market as well.

“The team is very much still under construction, but the manager will be happy he has a core group he can work with. If we can stay fit and playing regularly we’ve got a good base to go and challenge in the cup and in the league.”

Reynolds looking forward to facing former coach as Dundee head north

Cove complete their preparations for the new season today when they face Premiership newcomers Dundee at Balmoral Stadium.

For Reynolds, the visit of the dark blues will also give him a chance to take on a familiar face in the visiting dugout.

He said: “I know Tony Docherty well from when he was my assistant manager at Aberdeen.

“I know what he’s like and I’m sure he will be excited by the challenge of going and proving himself as a manager.

“He worked with some great managers over the seasons, but I’m sure he will have his own way of doing things and he’ll want to start with a bang as he looks to prove himself.

“It will be a huge test for us ahead of the League Cup and it will be a good marker for us to see where we’re at.”

Busy two weeks ahead for Cove

Following Cove’s friendly today, the competitive action gets under way on Tuesday when Cove face Clyde in their Viaplay Cup group opener.

With four games scheduled in 12 days, Reynolds expects a testing two weeks ahead of the league campaign.

He said: “The League Cup format is tough. Everyone is still coming out of pre-season which makes it a bit of a leveller for teams taking part.

“Teams are at different levels of where they want their fitness and sharpness to be.

“It’s always competitive though and I think fans enjoy that more than watching pre-season friendlies.

“For us the training has been good and we’ve had some good games under our belts, but we’re looking forward to playing competitive matches again.”