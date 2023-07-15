Mark Reynolds: A work in progress but encouraging signs for Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Mark Reynolds: A work in progress but encouraging signs for Cove Rangers

Central defender has cause for optimism following summer of change at Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson

Mark Reynolds says Cove Rangers are a work in progress but the early signs are encouraging.

It is all change at Balmoral Stadium this summer following Cove’s relegation from the Championship.

A switch to a full-time model allied with several new arrivals means Paul Hartley’s side will present a very different challenge in League One this season.

Reynolds, one of the survivors from last season, knows there is work to be done – but he sees cause for optimism.

Ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Dundee, the 36 year-old said: “There has been a huge change from last season since the club made the decision to move to a full-time model.

“There’s a lot of new boys in and a few trialists in, but it’s looking good.

“It’s still early days, we’re still getting minutes into everyone and Saturday will be a huge test against a Premiership team.

“As a team we’re a work in progress. The team as it was had reached the end of its cycle and we’re going through a refresh and getting ready to go again.”

Change of focus and personnel at Balmoral Stadium

The disappointment at relegation on the final day of the campaign has not lingered at the club, with Cove showing a sense of urgency to go with their change of status from a part-time outfit.

Despite the changes, Reynolds expects more new faces at the club in the weeks ahead.

He said: “There’s been a lot of changes, but we’re all excited.

“Although we’ve got a lot of new faces, we still need to bring in a few more and I’m sure the manager will try to exploit the loan market as well.

“The team is very much still under construction, but the manager will be happy he has a core group he can work with. If we can stay fit and playing regularly we’ve got a good base to go and challenge in the cup and in the league.”

Reynolds looking forward to facing former coach as Dundee head north

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was assistant manager at Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Cove complete their preparations for the new season today when they face Premiership newcomers Dundee at Balmoral Stadium.

For Reynolds, the visit of the dark blues will also give him a chance to take on a familiar face in the visiting dugout.

He said: “I know Tony Docherty well from when he was my assistant manager at Aberdeen.

“I know what he’s like and I’m sure he will be excited by the challenge of going and proving himself as a manager.

“He worked with some great managers over the seasons, but I’m sure he will have his own way of doing things and he’ll want to start with a bang as he looks to prove himself.

“It will be a huge test for us ahead of the League Cup and it will be a good marker for us to see where we’re at.”

Busy two weeks ahead for Cove

Following Cove’s friendly today, the competitive action gets under way on Tuesday when Cove face Clyde in their Viaplay Cup group opener.

With four games scheduled in 12 days, Reynolds expects a testing two weeks ahead of the league campaign.

He said: “The League Cup format is tough. Everyone is still coming out of pre-season which makes it a bit of a leveller for teams taking part.

“Teams are at different levels of where they want their fitness and sharpness to be.

“It’s always competitive though and I think fans enjoy that more than watching pre-season friendlies.

“For us the training has been good and we’ve had some good games under our belts, but we’re looking forward to playing competitive matches again.”

 

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Honours even between Cove Rangers and Peterhead
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Mark Gallagher relishing full-time chance with Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Testimonial man Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to Championship
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Cove Rangers swoop for Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Former Cove Rangers boss John Sheran insists Connor Scully is only getting started ahead…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson praises Mark Gallagher after Cove Rangers switch
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose poised for Cove Rangers move
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Goalkeeper Scott Fox leaves Cove Rangers after six months
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: DC Thomson
Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o' Dee