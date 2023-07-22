Ex-Aberdeen youngster Tyler Mykyta aiming to grasp full-time second chance at Cove Rangers

Tyler Mykyta is determined to grasp his fresh start in full-time football after signing a two-year deal with Cove Rangers.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Paul Hartley’s now-League One side from Highland League Formartine United, where he moved following his release from Aberdeen last summer.

During his time with the Dons, Mykyta also spent time on loan at North Lodge Park, as well as at League Two Elgin City and Highland League Turriff United.

Mykyta, who played as a trialist in two of Cove’s pre-season matches, made his competitive debut in Tuesday’s 5-2 Viaplay Cup win over Clyde, having been named in the starting XI minutes after his signing was announced.

Cove play their second League Cup Group C match against reigning Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City at Glebe Park this afternoon.

Mykyta is grateful for a return to full-time football at Balmoral Stadium at a vital point in his career, having experienced life in the part-time game over the past 12 months.

He said: “This is a good step up for myself after playing in the Highland League last year. As soon as I heard Cove were interested, I just wanted to get started.

“I’m chuffed to bits to get it done and over the line.

“I was at Aberdeen before and then getting released was tough – having to go out and work and play part-time football. Now Cove are full-time, I couldn’t really turn this chance down.

“Football is what I love doing. Getting to play almost everyday – I couldn’t ask for anything more really.”

The midfielder is eager to make a fast start at Cove, adding: “I want to help the team as much as I can, I’ll play wherever the manager wants me to play and do my best for him.

“It’s going to be a case of trying to get fitter, so I’ll work hard when I’m in with the team and work hard and look after myself away on my own, too.”

Mykyta made to feel welcome at Cove since signing

Mykyta is one of several new signings at Cove, and he has already been made to feel at home with his new club.

He is delighted to be reunited with his fellow former Aberdeen and Formartine United team-mate Mark Gallagher, who also joined Cove earlier this summer.

Mykyta said: “Since I’ve come in all of the boys have been very welcoming. We all just need to work hard and focus on the games now.

“I was really chuffed for Mark when he signed for Cove, and it’s really good to join him here. We were at Formartine together and he was at Aberdeen, so it’s a familiar face for me.”

Mykyta is more than familiar with Cove’s next Viaplay Cup opponents, having faced Brechin in the Highland League last term.

He said: “Brechin are a good side. They obviously won the league last year, so we can’t take them lightly. We will have to give it our all.”