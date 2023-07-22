Stonehaven teen and faithful companion romp to victory at Dog Agility Championships

A teenager from Stonehaven and his cocker spaniel claimed victory at this year’s Junior Open Agility World Championships.

Dylan Osbourne, 17, and his dog Jelly, 5, competed over two rounds to be crowned the Under 19 Junior Dog Agility World Champion.

The pair competed against several other duos down in Warwickshire earlier this month and managed to see them off easily.

Posting a time of only 30 seconds with no faults, Dylan said the competition was “high stakes” as they had been preparing for two years almost every day to perfect their course runs.

He said: “Coming into the last event, it was quite high stakes with a lot of people watching when I stepped onto the starting line having finished top in the first round.

“I felt good. We managed to do the run without any faults, posting the fastest time, and then it all kicked in that I was the world champion.

“My whole team was standing at the finish line, my best mate since I was little was there, I hugged him, hugged my mum, and then sat down with my dog and gave her a treat.

“I cried, there were lots of happy emotions because it was something I had wanted for a long time and maybe something I didn’t believe I could’ve won.

“So it meant quite a lot to me and the dog.”

Dylan and Jelly are ‘inseparable’.

Throughout the championships, Dylan and Jelly were nearly perfect on all four runs.

Following his win, he received a trophy, medals as well as lots of dog toys, sure to keep Jelly happy.

She has been part of the Osbourne family since she was a puppy and has been a loyal companion with a healthy competitive nature, according to Dylan.

“Jelly has been my dog since she was a puppy, so we are pretty much inseparable.

“She has quite a big personality, and she definitely good fun to be around, although she can be quite annoying at times.

“She absolutely loves her game and is always up for competing, there’s no negotiation she will always be 100% up for it when we step up to the start line.”

Dylan, who works as a dog agility trainer, says he’s always been passionate about dog training even as a child.

“I grew up in the sport, it was something my parents were very involved in, so it was something I was always watching and interested in.

“It’s in my blood I guess. Dogs have always been a big part of my life.”

With Jelly, Dylan says she was “difficult” to train, however, it has forced the duo to develop a stronger relationship.

To have reached the top of his game, Dylan hopes to defend his title next year before he is no longer eligible.

After that, he aspires to take on the adult championships and compete alongside tough competition, including at Crufts in March next year.