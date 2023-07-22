Stonehaven teen and faithful companion romp to victory at Dog Agility Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven teen and faithful companion romp to victory at Dog Agility Championships

Dylan Osbourne and his cocker spaniel, Jelly, share a close bond which helped them see off the competition.

By Ross Hempseed
Dylan Osbourne with his cocker spaniel, Jelly, Image: Simon Peachy.
A teenager from Stonehaven and his cocker spaniel claimed victory at this year’s Junior Open Agility World Championships.

Dylan Osbourne, 17, and his dog Jelly, 5, competed over two rounds to be crowned the Under 19 Junior Dog Agility World Champion.

The pair competed against several other duos down in Warwickshire earlier this month and managed to see them off easily.

Posting a time of only 30 seconds with no faults, Dylan said the competition was “high stakes” as they had been preparing for two years almost every day to perfect their course runs.

Dylan Osbourne says his dog Jelly is very competitive and was in the zone come competition day. Image: Simon Peachy.

He said: “Coming into the last event, it was quite high stakes with a lot of people watching when I stepped onto the starting line having finished top in the first round.

“I felt good. We managed to do the run without any faults, posting the fastest time, and then it all kicked in that I was the world champion.

“My whole team was standing at the finish line, my best mate since I was little was there, I hugged him, hugged my mum, and then sat down with my dog and gave her a treat.

“I cried, there were lots of happy emotions because it was something I had wanted for a long time and maybe something I didn’t believe I could’ve won.

“So it meant quite a lot to me and the dog.”

Dylan and Jelly are ‘inseparable’.

Throughout the championships, Dylan and Jelly were nearly perfect on all four runs.

Following his win, he received a trophy, medals as well as lots of dog toys, sure to keep Jelly happy.

She has been part of the Osbourne family since she was a puppy and has been a loyal companion with a healthy competitive nature, according to Dylan.

“Jelly has been my dog since she was a puppy, so we are pretty much inseparable.

“She has quite a big personality, and she definitely good fun to be around, although she can be quite annoying at times.

Dylan and Jelly following the 2nd round and before he was crowned champion. Image: Simon Peachy.

“She absolutely loves her game and is always up for competing, there’s no negotiation she will always be 100% up for it when we step up to the start line.”

Dylan, who works as a dog agility trainer, says he’s always been passionate about dog training even as a child.

“I grew up in the sport, it was something my parents were very involved in, so it was something I was always watching and interested in.

“It’s in my blood I guess. Dogs have always been a big part of my life.”

Dylan was part of a huge team that participated in the event down in Warwickshire. Image: Simon Peachy.

With Jelly, Dylan says she was “difficult” to train, however, it has forced the duo to develop a stronger relationship.

To have reached the top of his game, Dylan hopes to defend his title next year before he is no longer eligible.

After that, he aspires to take on the adult championships and compete alongside tough competition, including at Crufts in March next year.

