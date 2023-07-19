Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ‘pleased’ with 5-2 Viaplay Cup win over Clyde – but still demands improvement

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was upbeat after his side beat Clyde 5-2 in their opening Viaplay Cup match at Balmoral Stadium.

Summer signing Kyle Connell netted on his competitive Cove debut as he put his new side ahead after 12 minutes with a simple finish following a Clyde mistake at the back.

Clyde levelled the game through a Martin Rennie penalty on 20 minutes, but Rumarn Burrell – another summer addition – put Cove 2-1 up from close range barely a minute later.

The home side were 3-1 up at the break as Burrell netted his second of the evening, when the ball dropped to his feet from a free-kick, with 26 minutes played.

Burrell squandered an opportunity to score a debut hat-trick after he missed a penalty in the 65th minute, as his effort from the spot came back off the crossbar.

There were two quickfire Cove goals as Connell netted his brace on 82 minutes with a superb curling effort, before Mitch Megginson made it 5-1 soon after.

After that double, a lapse in concentration from the home side saw Clyde go up the other end and Dylan Duncan pulled a goal back to make it 5-2 with five minutes left on the clock.

Seven out of Hartley’s nine summer recruits started against Clyde, with goalkeeper Nick Suman on the bench and Luke Strachan watching on from the stands, and the Cove boss was left encouraged by aspects of their competitive debut displays.

Tyler Mykyta started for Cove after his move from Formartine United was confirmed shortly before kick-off.

Hartley said: “There was some really good play. I thought the forward players were excellent and it was nice for them to get on the scoresheet and share the goals.

“We were a wee bit loose in the second half if I’m nit-picking at things, but we we were too loose in possession and didn’t do the basics as well as we had done in the first half.

“Overall, I thought we were a real threat in the final third. We’re a new team and there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We’ve set a standard and things do have to be better. We could’ve conceded a few goals in the first half from set plays and if you’re playing against a better team then they will punish you, but I am pleased with some of the stuff we did.”

The other chances at Balmoral Stadium

Before Connell’s opener, the new Cove man had a chance to give his side the lead within the opening five minutes but he trailed his shot wide.

There was also chances for Burrell, who saw the ball hooked from his feet by Clyde keeper Jack Leighfield, before his Cove counterpart Balint Demus made a good stop at his near post to deny Ross Forbes from a free-kick.

Skipper Megginson also saw his strike from 25 yards out saved by the Clyde goalkeeper when the score was only 1-0.

Clyde went close to halving the deficit just before half-time, but Erik Sula saw his header from a corner come back off the crossbar.

In the second half, a last ditch clearance from Connor Scully in the opening stages ensured Cove maintained their 3-1 lead, before Liam Scullion saw his effort from inside the box go just wide.

The away side continued to create more chances and Rennie looked to get his side back in it with a shot from distance, but it was well held by Demus.