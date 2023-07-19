Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ‘pleased’ with 5-2 Viaplay Cup win over Clyde – but still demands improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley ‘pleased’ with 5-2 Viaplay Cup win over Clyde – but still demands improvement

Seven out of nine summer signings started against Clyde, with two new recruits scoring braces in the Group C win at Balmoral Stadium.

By Sophie Goodwin
Kyle Connell celebrates putting Cove 1-0 up against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith.
Kyle Connell celebrates putting Cove 1-0 up against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was upbeat after his side beat Clyde 5-2 in their opening Viaplay Cup match at Balmoral Stadium.

Summer signing Kyle Connell netted on his competitive Cove debut as he put his new side ahead after 12 minutes with a simple finish following a Clyde mistake at the back.

Clyde levelled the game through a Martin Rennie penalty on 20 minutes, but Rumarn Burrell – another summer addition – put Cove 2-1 up from close range barely a minute later.

The home side were 3-1 up at the break as Burrell netted his second of the evening, when the ball dropped to his feet from a free-kick, with 26 minutes played.

Burrell squandered an opportunity to score a debut hat-trick after he missed a penalty in the 65th minute, as his effort from the spot came back off the crossbar.

There were two quickfire Cove goals as Connell netted his brace on 82 minutes with a superb curling effort, before Mitch Megginson made it 5-1 soon after.

After that double, a lapse in concentration from the home side saw Clyde go up the other end and Dylan Duncan pulled a goal back to make it 5-2 with five minutes left on the clock.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Seven out of Hartley’s nine summer recruits started against Clyde, with goalkeeper Nick Suman on the bench and Luke Strachan watching on from the stands, and the Cove boss was left encouraged by aspects of their competitive debut displays.

Tyler Mykyta started for Cove after his move from Formartine United was confirmed shortly before kick-off.

Hartley said: “There was some really good play. I thought the forward players were excellent and it was nice for them to get on the scoresheet and share the goals.

“We were a wee bit loose in the second half if I’m nit-picking at things, but we we were too loose in possession and didn’t do the basics as well as we had done in the first half.

“Overall, I thought we were a real threat in the final third. We’re a new team and there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We’ve set a standard and things do have to be better. We could’ve conceded a few goals in the first half from set plays and if you’re playing against a better team then they will punish you, but I am pleased with some of the stuff we did.”

The other chances at Balmoral Stadium

Before Connell’s opener, the new Cove man had a chance to give his side the lead within the opening five minutes but he trailed his shot wide.

There was also chances for Burrell, who saw the ball hooked from his feet by Clyde keeper Jack Leighfield, before his Cove counterpart Balint Demus made a good stop at his near post to deny Ross Forbes from a free-kick.

Cove Rangers celebrate with Rumarn Burrell after his goal against Clyde in the Viaplay Cup.
Cove celebrate with Rumarn Burrell after his goal against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith.

Skipper Megginson also saw his strike from 25 yards out saved by the Clyde goalkeeper when the score was only 1-0.

Clyde went close to halving the deficit just before half-time, but Erik Sula saw his header from a corner come back off the crossbar.

In the second half, a last ditch clearance from Connor Scully in the opening stages ensured Cove maintained their 3-1 lead, before Liam Scullion saw his effort from inside the box go just wide.

The away side continued to create more chances and Rennie looked to get his side back in it with a shot from distance, but it was well held by Demus.

