Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Defender Rio Davidson-Phipps is summer signing 19 for Cove Rangers

Ex-Barnet youth player impressed manager Paul Hartley during trial period with the Aberdeen club.

By Paul Chalk
Rio Davidson-Phipps, who has joined League One side Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Cove Rangers’ extensive rebuild has continued with the capture of right-back Rio Davidson-Phipps on a full-time contract.

Boss Paul Hartley has made the 25-year-old defender his 19th summer signing as the League One club further bolster for a shot at an instant return to the Championship.

Davidson-Phipps impressed while on trial with Cove and Hartley is sure he’ll add quality to his backline options.

He told the club website: “We liked what we saw when we had Rio here. He’s aggressive and quick, and most importantly, he’s really hungry to succeed and to make an impact. He made it clear he wanted to join us.

“There was one moment in training, a 50-50 ball that he turned into a 70-30 and won, then just got up and got on with it. That told us everything we needed to know about his attitude and determination.”

So many new faces helped defender

His career kicked off at Barnet and he had several loan moves in England as well as time in 2021 at Bishop’s Stortford, then of the Isthmian League.

He senses this chance in the north-east of Scotland comes as a good time for him to kick on.

He said: “When I was up here, I just loved the reception I got from the boys and how everything was run.

“The gaffer was great, and when I got the chance to sign, it was a no-brainer for me really. It made it easier that there were so many new faces and that allowed us all to bond too.

“Throughout my journey I’ve learned a lot about the game, I’ve worked hard, and I think this is a place where I can thrive.

“It’s definitely an important step for me, I’m ready to meet the challenge. I just need to find my feet and get going with the boys. It’s a big year for me.”

Player has ‘hunger and desire’

And Davidson-Phipps explained what makes him tick. He said: “I love defending, I love my one v ones duels and I have a passion for that. I will get up and down the wing, I’ll try to get assists and goals, but my first priority will always be defending.

“I have a hunger, a desire for that, and I’ll do what it takes to stop the ball going into the net. It’s all about keeping clean sheets.”

The latest recruit explained he’s already been won over by the area, despite the weather.

He added: “I’ve never been up here before and a lot of people are warning me about the weather!

“But that’s something I’ll just have to adapt to. I love the place already, everyone has been really welcoming and I’m ready to start working hard.

“The ambition for the season is clear; win as many games as we can and get the club promoted again. I feel as if we’ve got a good bunch here, we just need to get up and running and I’m confident we can have a strong campaign.”

