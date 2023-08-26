Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully believes his side are cranking into gear

Connor Scully believes new-look Cove Rangers are clicking into gear.

It has been a summer of significant change at Balmoral Stadium with 20 new faces in the first-team squad.

The extent of the squad overhaul means Paul Hartley’s side are still working on building an understanding with one another.

But Scully believes there were hugely encouraging signs of what the squad has to offer following a fine display in the 3-0 win at Montrose last weekend.

The midfielder said: “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve said previously it takes time to gel. We’ve got a lot of new players coming into the club.

“They need to get used to us and we need to get used to them – but Saturday showed it is coming together.

“A lot of people forget most of the new lads haven’t played a lot of first-team football.

“We’ve got lads from down in England, too, and it takes time for everything to come together.

“But having trained together a good few times, we’re getting there.

“The gaffer is also still trying to find a settled squad, but Saturday was the first time we’ve really clicked and long may it continue.”

Experienced campaigners have roles to play

Cove captain Mitch Megginson marked his return to first team duty with a goal at Links Park.

With midfielders Fraser Fyvie and Blair Yule also on the comeback trail, Scully believes the addition of experienced Cove campaigners can only help the team improve further.

He said: “We need our experienced players. We’ve won this league before and know what it takes.

“Mitch is our captain, and we’ve missed Blair and Fraser as well, and all three are big players for us.

“Their experience is vital as we look to really kick on for the season and what we really need at this moment in time.”

‘It’s a very tough league’

The early season prediction of League One being a competitive division seems to be coming true with only one side – Hamilton Accies – boasting a 100% winning record after three league games.

Scully is not surprised at how well-matched clubs in the division have been.

He said: “You look at this league just now and there are a lot of good sides.

“Falkirk have been chomping at the bit to get back up for years and Queen of the South are full-time as well.

“It’s a very tough league.

“The Championship was tough as well, but I believe League One is really competitive this year.

“It’s going to be tough, but we have to kick on where we left off a couple of seasons ago and hopefully we can get the results we need to get back up again.”

Having played the top two teams so far, Cove welcome third-placed Queen of the South to Balmoral Stadium today.

It has been a tough start against the title contenders for Cove, and Scully believes home form is going to be pivotal for his side in this campaign.

He said: “We looked at the fixtures when they first came out and the first five games are probably against the teams who are going to be up there.

“Queens are another full-time team, experienced and one which came down a couple of seasons ago and are itching to get back up there.

“It’s vital we make our home a fortress like it was a couple of years ago and make sure opposition teams don’t get any encouragement when they come up here.”