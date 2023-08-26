Lonach: Behind the scenes with secretary Lauren Johnston as iconic Highland Games set to take place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Lonach: Behind the scenes with secretary Lauren Johnston as iconic Highland Games set to take place

The Lonach Gathering and Highland Games draws a crowd of thousands every year to watch the events at Bellabeg Park, Strathdon

By Karen Roberts
Secretary of The Lonach Highland & Friendly Society Lauren Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Secretary of The Lonach Highland & Friendly Society Lauren Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Lonach Gathering and Games is an iconic event that attracts thousands every year – and for Lauren Johnston the chance to be involved was too good to pass up.

Lauren, from Alford is getting ready for today’s events which begins at 7.50am with the march of the Lonach Highlanders departing Bellabeg.

As secretary of The Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, Lauren is involved in much of the organising of the historic gathering and games, which take place every year on the fourth Saturday of August at Bellabeg Park, Strathdon.

The 180th gathering is due to happen today, and Lauren who is in her second year in the post, is looking forward to the day’s events.

The Lonach Gathering. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A busy schedule

The role has been a bit of a learning curve for her, but Lauren’s background working in events has stood her in good stead.

She had previously worked at Country Flavours of Alford, which co-ordinates and caters for weddings and other events.

Lauren, who has two young children, was looking at her options for going back to work, and really missed working in events and the organising that comes with it. Having regularly attended Lonach when she was younger, when the post of secretary came up,  she decided to go for it.

Running her own business as a virtual assistant, offering social media, marketing and administrative support for small businesses, as well as her work as secretary means she has a busy schedule.

Secretary of The Lonach Highland & Friendly Society Lauren Johnston at the arena at Bellabeg, ahead of the annual gathering on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Milestone year for society

It’s no small task to organise something as spectacular as Lonach.

As Lauren explains: “It literally starts from when the games finish.” And it’s not just the games, there’s the society’s AGM, as well as public appearances by the Lonach Highlanders also.

There’s a packed programme of events to enjoy today from piping competitions to Highland dancing and the heavy events – including caber tossing, and the light events.

While the march of the Lonach Highlanders earlier in the day is a sight to behold, anyone who has been at the games previously will know that later in the day when they march around the arena followed by the massed pipe bands is also something worth watching.

Highland dancers at the gathering last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

The games can see crowds of between 8,000 to 10,000, and this year looks set for a decent crowd also with ticket sales for the seated area nearly sold out as of earlier in the week.

Established in 1823 by Sir Charles Forbes, 1st Baronet of Newe and Edinglassie, the society is marking a special milestone this year, and going into today’s event that is something which adds to the excitement.

As Lauren said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the 200th year of the society. We’re hoping everybody’s in good spirits, and that we get a good crowd and hopefully the sun shines!”

For more information go to lonach.org

