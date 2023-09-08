Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley seeks greater cutting edge in Montrose cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley seeks greater cutting edge in Montrose cup clash

Cove welcome League One rivals the Gable Endies to Balmoral Stadium in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists his side have work to do as they bid to turn their possession into victories.

Cove have suffered back-to-back league defeats with last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Alloa a particularly frustrating loss for the manager.

Hartley believes more a cutting edge is required.

He said: “It has been a tough start, but there hasn’t been anything between any of the teams in any of the games we’ve played.

“Last week we had so much possession of the ball – but it is what you do with it in the final third which counts.

“We’ve had good spells, but we’ve been indifferent at times, too.

“The first goal is always the key thing and last week when Alloa scored they sat in.

“We were totally in control of the game, but without creating too much.

“I’ve got all the possession stats, but what matters is what you do with the ball when you have it.

“There’s a lot of work to do.”

Hartley would love a repeat of Montrose league showing

Rumarn Burrell, pictured playing against Fraserburgh in pre-season, scored the opener in Cove's 3-0 win at Montrose last month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Cove boss will be hoping a change of focus can bring a change of fortune for his side as they welcome fellow League One side Montrose to Balmoral Stadium in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Having won 3-0 at Links Park in the league last month, the Cove manager would love a repeat.

But knows the Gable Endies will be in confident mood after a win last weekend.

He said: “In terms of our attacking performances, the game at Montrose a few weeks ago has been our best of the season so far.

“But they had a great result last weekend when they won 3-2 at Queen of the South. It was a result people probably didn’t see coming – but it shows you what our league is all about. The teams are well matched and any team is capable of winning on their day.

“It will be a tough game. They were strong last week, but our strongest team performance was at their place a few weeks ago and we’d like to replicate that.”

Winning promotion back to the Championship is the priority at Balmoral Stadium this season, but Hartley is also aiming to make an impression in the Challenge Cup in this campaign.

He said: “I like the cup. When you are in it you want to do well in it.

“We had a good run a couple of years ago and reached the semi-final, where Queen of the South beat us 1-0 here.

“We’re at home and that advantage gives us a good opportunity to progress.”

Experienced midfielder Yule set for return

Blair Yule is in line to make his return from a knee injury which has kept him out since April, while another midfielder, Fraser Fyvie, is also nearing a return.

Hartley, who will field his strongest side for the tie, said: “We have to be as strong as we can. We’ll have two coming back with Blair in the squad and Will Gillingham available again after suspension.

“Having Blair back in the squad and seeing him join in a few sessions is good.

Cove Rangers' Blair Yule and manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley, right, is set to welcome back midfielder Blair Yule, left, tomorrow. Image: SNS.

“It’s probably a week too early for Fraser. He had a wee setback last week, but is looking good again and should hopefully be in the squad for the Kelty game next week.

“Blair and Fraser are big players who have been really good for the club. We’ll be stronger for it.”

Cameron Stewart faces a late fitness test after he was forced to come off at Alloa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Josh Kerr will begin his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his broken ankle on Thursday.

Hartley said: “It’s disappointing for Josh. We expect he will be out for three to four months.”

