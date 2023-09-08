Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley seeks greater cutting edge in Montrose cup clash

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists his side have work to do as they bid to turn their possession into victories.

Cove have suffered back-to-back league defeats with last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Alloa a particularly frustrating loss for the manager.

Hartley believes more a cutting edge is required.

He said: “It has been a tough start, but there hasn’t been anything between any of the teams in any of the games we’ve played.

“Last week we had so much possession of the ball – but it is what you do with it in the final third which counts.

“We’ve had good spells, but we’ve been indifferent at times, too.

“The first goal is always the key thing and last week when Alloa scored they sat in.

“We were totally in control of the game, but without creating too much.

“I’ve got all the possession stats, but what matters is what you do with the ball when you have it.

“There’s a lot of work to do.”

Hartley would love a repeat of Montrose league showing

The Cove boss will be hoping a change of focus can bring a change of fortune for his side as they welcome fellow League One side Montrose to Balmoral Stadium in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Having won 3-0 at Links Park in the league last month, the Cove manager would love a repeat.

But knows the Gable Endies will be in confident mood after a win last weekend.

He said: “In terms of our attacking performances, the game at Montrose a few weeks ago has been our best of the season so far.

“But they had a great result last weekend when they won 3-2 at Queen of the South. It was a result people probably didn’t see coming – but it shows you what our league is all about. The teams are well matched and any team is capable of winning on their day.

“It will be a tough game. They were strong last week, but our strongest team performance was at their place a few weeks ago and we’d like to replicate that.”

Winning promotion back to the Championship is the priority at Balmoral Stadium this season, but Hartley is also aiming to make an impression in the Challenge Cup in this campaign.

He said: “I like the cup. When you are in it you want to do well in it.

“We had a good run a couple of years ago and reached the semi-final, where Queen of the South beat us 1-0 here.

“We’re at home and that advantage gives us a good opportunity to progress.”

Experienced midfielder Yule set for return

Blair Yule is in line to make his return from a knee injury which has kept him out since April, while another midfielder, Fraser Fyvie, is also nearing a return.

Hartley, who will field his strongest side for the tie, said: “We have to be as strong as we can. We’ll have two coming back with Blair in the squad and Will Gillingham available again after suspension.

“Having Blair back in the squad and seeing him join in a few sessions is good.

“It’s probably a week too early for Fraser. He had a wee setback last week, but is looking good again and should hopefully be in the squad for the Kelty game next week.

“Blair and Fraser are big players who have been really good for the club. We’ll be stronger for it.”

Cameron Stewart faces a late fitness test after he was forced to come off at Alloa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Josh Kerr will begin his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his broken ankle on Thursday.

Hartley said: “It’s disappointing for Josh. We expect he will be out for three to four months.”