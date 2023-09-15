Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm and unity after stuttering start to the season

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has called for calm and unity from his rebuilt team after a frustrating start to the season.

Hartley overhauled his squad with 20 new signings during a busy summer transfer window.

However the Balmoral Stadium club have taken just four points from a possible 15 in League One so far.

Cove Rangers were also sent crashing out of the Challenge Cup when losing 2-0 to Montrose last weekend.

Hartley accepts results are not good enough for a club focused on earning immediate promotion back to the Championship.

However the 46-year-old reckons one game can transform Cove Rangers’ season – and hopes that comes at home on league action against Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

He said: “We need everyone to stay calm, stay positive and stay together.

“The run of results has not been good, we know that, we understand.

“However one game can really turn your season around.

“We just need to relax a little bit.

“When everything is going well for three years it is great and everyone is feeling good about themselves.

“Then you have a spell, which happens in football, when it is not going so great.

“Now it is time for everyone to be calm, stick together and fight for the next result.

“That’s what I’m looking for.”

‘Don’t play safe’ message to attackers

Cove have failed to score in their previous two games, defeats to Montrose and Alloa Athletic (1-0).

Hartley has demanded more bravery from his attackers and has urged them not to play it safe.

He said: “We need to start taking a risk in the final third of the pitch and being a little bit braver.

“Don’t play safe.

“This week we went through the video (of the Montrose loss) and we are creating good chances but are snatching.

“We just need to calm down in the final third and have a bit more composure.

“We have never been outplayed by any team so that is a positive but the game is about getting results, we know that.”

‘We have to get the fear factor back’

A formidable home record was fundamental to Cove Rangers rise up the leagues during Hartley’s first period in charge.

He wants the fear factor to return to the Balmoral Stadium for opponents.

Hartley explained: “In the first three-and-a-half years in our first period here we were very strong at home.

“Our home record was phenomenal but we have lost that a wee bit.

“We have to get that back and start making home advantage count.

“Teams used to fear coming up here.

“We have to get that fear factor back again.”

Fyvie to return after eight months out

Influential midfielder Fraser Fyvie is set to end eight months of injury frustration this weekend.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive game for Cove Rangers since January this year due to injury.

Former Aberdeen, Hibs and Wigan Athletic playmaker Fyvie returned to training this week.

He is in contention to face Kelty Hearts on League One duty at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Hartley said: “I have still probably not had my strongest team out on the pitch yet.

“That has been down to various things such as injuries, there has always been something different every week.

“If we can just get the team settled down a wee bit hopefully we can see the true Cove and the way I know they can play.

“We have some really good players here and it is just about finding that calmness about the squad – and don’t panic.”