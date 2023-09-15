Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm and unity after stuttering start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley calls for calm and unity after stuttering start to the season

Cove Rangers have won just once in five league games so far this season but Hartley is confident his side will hit top form

By Sean Wallace
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has called for calm and unity from his rebuilt team after a frustrating start to the season.

Hartley overhauled his squad with 20 new signings during a busy summer transfer window.

However the Balmoral Stadium club have taken just four points from a possible 15 in League One so far.

Cove Rangers were also sent crashing out of the Challenge Cup when losing 2-0 to Montrose last weekend.

Hartley accepts results are not good enough for a club focused on earning immediate promotion back to the Championship.

However the 46-year-old reckons one game can transform Cove Rangers’ season – and hopes that comes at home on league action against Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Cove's Scott Williamson comes up against Montrose's Aidan Quinn.
Cove’s Scott Williamson comes up against Montrose’s Aidan Quinn at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He said: “We need everyone to stay calm, stay positive and stay together.

“The run of results has not been good, we know that, we understand.

“However one game can really turn your season around.

“We just need to relax a little bit.

“When everything is going well for three years it is great and everyone is feeling good about themselves.

“Then you have a spell, which happens in football, when it is not going so great.

“Now it is time for everyone to be calm, stick together and fight for the next result.

“That’s what I’m looking for.”

Cove's Mark Gallagher in action in the defeat to Montrose
Mark Gallagher in action in the defeat to Montrose. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Don’t play safe’ message to attackers

Cove have failed to score in their previous two games, defeats to Montrose and Alloa Athletic (1-0).

Hartley has demanded more bravery from his attackers and has urged them not to play it safe.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.
Cove boss Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He said:  “We need to start taking a risk in the final third of the pitch and being a little bit braver.

“Don’t play safe.

“This week we went through the video (of the Montrose loss) and we are creating good chances but are snatching.

“We just need to calm down in the final third and have a bit more composure.

“We have never been outplayed by any team so that is a positive but the game is about getting results, we know that.”

Rumarn Burrell of Cove, left, comes up against Montrose's Blair Lyons in a SPFL Trust Trophy match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove were beaten 2-0 by Montrose in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Picture of Rumarn Burrell with the ball and Blair Lyons Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We have to get the fear factor back’

A formidable home record was fundamental to Cove Rangers rise up the leagues during Hartley’s first period in charge.

He wants the fear factor to return to the Balmoral Stadium for opponents.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hartley explained: “In the first three-and-a-half years in our first period here we were very strong at home.

“Our home record was phenomenal but we have lost that a wee bit.

“We have to get that back and start making home advantage count.

“Teams used to fear coming up here.

“We have to get that fear factor back again.”

Fyvie to return after eight months out

Influential midfielder Fraser Fyvie is set to end eight months of injury frustration this weekend.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive game for Cove Rangers since January this year due to injury.

Former Aberdeen, Hibs and Wigan Athletic playmaker Fyvie returned to training this week.

He is in contention to face Kelty Hearts on League One duty at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS

Hartley said: “I have still probably not had my strongest team out on the pitch yet.

“That has been down to various things such as injuries, there has always been something different every week.

“If we can just get the team settled down a wee bit hopefully we can see the true Cove and the way I know they can play.

“We have some really good players here and it is just about finding that calmness about the squad – and don’t panic.”

