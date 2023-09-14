Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie set to return after eight-month injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie set to return after eight-month injury nightmare

Midfielder Fraser Fyvie has returned to training and is in contention to make a long awaited return from injury against Kelty Hearts on Saturday after eight months out

By Sean Wallace
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: SNS

Influential Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie is on course to end an eight- month injury nightmare at the weekend.

The 30-year-old former Aberdeen, Hibs and Wigan Athletic star has not played a competitive game for Cove Rangers since January.

Fyvie’s last competitive appearance was in a 6-0 loss to Queen’s Park on January 6 when he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.

Former Scotland U21 international Fyvie returned to training this week.

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley confirmed the midfielder is in contention to face Kelty Hearts in League One action at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Hartley’s side have taken only four points from the opening five league fixtures.

The Cove Rangers gaffer hopes Fyvie’s return can provide a spark to ignite the campaign.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie in action against Morton’s Robbie Crawford last season. Image: Chris Sumner D.C. Thomson

Hartley said: “It was great to have Fraser back in training on Tuesday.

“It has been eight months for Fraser and he had to have an operation.

“Then he has been on and off with his thigh and knee.

“Fraser is a great professional who prepares properly and tries to get himself back in good condition.

“Hopefully we can get him on a run of games now.

“He is definitely in contention for the Kelty game.”

Inverness’ Lewis Hyde (L) and Cove’s Fraser Fyvie in action. Image: SNS

Fyvie can deliver a ‘spark’ for Cove

Hartley led Cove Rangers from League Two to the Championship, winning the League One title in 2021-22.

He then left Cove Rangers to join Hartlepool United in summer 2022.

Hartley returned to the Balmoral Stadium club in January this year with Fyvie suffering the ankle injury in his first game in charge.

Cove Rangers’ Fraser Fyvie shoots at goal against Morton.  Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He said: “I have only had Fraser for the one game which was against Queen’s Park and he got injured in that.

“Fraser is a good player who really sees the game.

“Hopefully he is that player who can give us that little spark we need just now.”

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley and Fraser Fyvie during a pre-season friendly against Dunfermline Athletic. <br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Return to action of midfielder Yule

Fyvie’s return is the second significant recent fitness boost for Cove Rangers.

Influential midfielder Blair Yule also returned from long term injury when introduced as a second-half substitute in Cove’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy loss to Montrose on Saturday.

Yule had been sidelined with a knee injury since April.

Blair Yule in action for Cove against Raith Rovers at Balmoral Stadium.
Blair Yule in action for Cove Rangers last season. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Hartley said: “Having Fraser and Blair back is great.

“The better players we get back, hopefully the stronger we can become.

“Blair got half an hour last week which was a boost for us and he has had some more sessions.

“Hopefully we can step Blair up again as he is a vital player for us.

“We have had a bad run of injuries since I came back.

“Hopefully we can keep those two healthy and part of the team going forward to really kick-start our season.”

Cove Rangers' Blair Yule in action at Balmoral Stadium.
Blair Yule in action for Cove Rangers last season. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Expecting tough test from Kelty

Hartley overhauled the Cove Rangers squad during a busy summer transfer window with 20 new signings.

Winning promotion back to the Championship is the target having suffered relegation to Scotland’s third tier at the end of last season.

After a three-game losing streak Hartley is determined to get back to winning ways – but expects a tough test from Kelty Hearts.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “I know Michael (Tidser, Kelty Hearts manager) pretty well as he was a young kid at Celtic when I was there.

“Kelty are a young team with a lot of energy and I expect a tough game like every game in this division is.”

 

Conversation