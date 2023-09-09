Paul Hartley slams ‘timid’ Cove Rangers after SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley slams ‘timid’ Cove Rangers after SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Montrose

"We're lacking a bit of courage to take the ball and be brave," said Hartley after his side's 2-0 defeat at Balmoral Stadium.

By Sophie Goodwin
Rumarn Burrell of Cove, left, comes up against Montrose's Blair Lyons in a SPFL Trust Trophy match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove were beaten 2-0 by Montrose in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Paul Hartley believes Cove Rangers were too cautious as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Montrose in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

In what had been a lacklustre contest at Balmoral Stadium, it was Montrose who took the lead after 58 minutes through a superb Craig Brown strike.

It was 2-0 in the 87th minute when second-half substitute Kane Hester netted from close-range, which confirmed Cove’s exit from the SPFL Trust Trophy in the third round.

The defeat means Hartley’s side remain with only one win in six games since the start of the league season last month.

A disappointed Hartley said following the defeat: “We had some chances in the game, but I just feel like there wasn’t enough spark.

“We had no energy about us. In possession it’s about what you do with it and then we lose two poor goals.

“We just looked too timid at times. We’re lacking a bit of courage to take the ball and be brave. There’s certainly a lot of work to do, that’s for sure.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove boss Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We think we can come here and get a good result to really kickstart us, but we’ve not done that. We’re just underperforming at this moment in time, that’s the bottom line.”

One positive for Cove was the return of Blair Yule who made his return from injury from the bench – however, Hartley struggled to see any silver linings after an underwhelming performance.

Hartley added: “We’ve got some good players on the park now, but they’re underperforming to the level (required).

“I take responsibility because I put the team together. I’ve got to take a share of the responsibility, but it’s got to come as a responsibility for everybody.

“At this moment in time we’re not doing enough to go and win games. We need to do more and there needs to be a bit more courage about us.”

Chances go amiss for Cove as Montrose secure cup win

Hartley made two changes from last weekend’s league defeat to Alloa Athletic, as Will Gillingham and Mark Gallagher came in for Tyler Mykyta and Cameron Stewart.

Long-serving midfielder Yule marked his return as he was named on the bench for the first time this season following a lengthy absence with a knee injury.

Cove had two early chances through Williamson and Mitch Megginson, but both efforts proved to be comfortable saves for Montrose goalkeeper Ross Matthews.

It should have been 1-0 when Williamson latched on to pass through the middle, but the forward – with only Matthews to beat – opted to chip the goalkeeper and the ball soared over the bar.

After a water break due to the rare warm weather at Balmoral Stadium, Montrose hit their first chance, but Brown’s long-range effort was deflected wide.

Cove’s Nick Suman was called into action for the first time after 30 minutes when Montrose skipper Paul Watson hit a tame free-kick straight right into the palms of the Australian goalkeeper.

Cove's Scott Williamson comes up against Montrose's Aidan Quinn at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove’s Scott Williamson comes up against Montrose’s Aidan Quinn at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Another chance fell to Williamson, who again denied by Matthews, before Rumarn Burrell scuffed his shot and sent the ball over the crossbar from close-range.

Williamson continued to be at the centre of the action for Cove and did well to find Megginson on the edge of the box, but the captain’s powerful strike was well held by shot-stopper Matthews.

On the stroke of half-time Suman clawed the ball off the line after Aidan Quinn managed to get a header away from the back post following a corner.

In the second half, Williamson picked up where he left off at the interval as he saw a curling effort from inside the box flash wide of the far post.

Montrose took the lead on 58 minutes after some nice build-up play from Paul Watson and Brown, which saw the latter unleash a stunning strike from 20 yards out that soared into the top corner beyond Suman.

After going behind Hartley made his first substitution of the game as Yule came on for his first minutes since April.

Cove's Mark Gallagher in action in the defeat to Montrose
Mark Gallagher in action in the defeat to Montrose. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There had been no real chances for either side since Montrose opened the scoring until the away side hit Cove on the counter-attack and Hester got on the end of a long ball over the top, before slotting it beyond Suman to make it 2-0.

Cove subsitute Mykyta went close to halving the deficit in the dying minutes, but his free-kick from 20 yards out came back off the bar, before Montrose cleared the danger.

Player ratings

Cove Rangers (4-3-3): Suman 6, Darge 5, Gillingham 5, Reynolds 6, Scully 6, McGowan 6, Niang 5 (Yule 63), Gallagher 6 (Connell 66), Burrell 6, Megginson 6, Williamson 6 (Mykyta 75)

Subs not used: Demus, Ochmanski, Milnes, Stewart

Montrose (4-3-3): Matthews 6, Machado 6 (Gardyne 66), Dillon 6, Quinn 6, Williamson 6, Brown 7, Watson 7, Thomson 6, Lyons 7 (Callaghan 75), Batchelor 6 (Hester 61), Shrive 6 (Webster 46)

Subs not used: Gill

Player of the match: Craig Brown

Attendance: 520

More from Cove Rangers FC

CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Cove's Mitch Megginson, centre, Fraserburgh's Grant Campbell, left, and Ross Aitken. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mitch Megginson craves cup final date with Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley seeks greater cutting edge in Montrose cup clash
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley bemoans missed opportunity against Alloa Athletic
Cameron Stewart in action for Cove Rangers against Queen of the South
Cameron Stewart eager to gain senior football experience with Cove Rangers during loan from…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Paul Hartley seeks end to costly red cards and wants consistency from Cove Rangers
Queen of the South's Gordon Botterill is sent off for spitting at Cove's Mitchel Megginson. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove Rangers lose 2-1 to Queen of the South - in game where red…
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully believes his side are cranking into gear
Cove Rangers' Blair Yule and manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
'He has given us great service' - Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley hails testimonial…
Inverurie Locos home ground Harlaw Park.
Cove Rangers youngster Myles Gaffney joins Inverurie Locos on loan
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Montrose 0-3 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley delighted with clinical display

Conversation