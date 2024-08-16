STARTING XI: Cove Rangers’ Blair Yule on Highland League winger who gave him ‘torrid’ time he’s never forgotten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Cove Rangers’ Blair Yule on Highland League winger who gave him ‘torrid’ time he’s never forgotten

Cove's testimonial man Yule takes reflects on his career in this week's Starting XI Q&A feature.

Blair Yule made his return from injury last month. Image: SNS
Blair Yule of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule takes on the task of reliving his career highlights as he tackles this week’s Press and Journal Starting XI Q&A.

Yule, who will celebrate his testimonial with a friendly against Aberdeen at Balmoral Stadium on September 3, took time out from his side’s preparations for Saturday’s League One game against Dumbarton to reflect on his time at Cove and those who have influenced his career.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was up at Fraserburgh in 2010. We won 2-1 – but finished the game with nine men.

It was a battle, but I enjoyed it and in the Highland League there are not many better places to go to than Bellslea.

The games against them were like derbies.

What is your career highlight so far?

I’ve had a few and it’s hard to pick between two.

Winning promotion from the Highland League in 2019 was special, given how important it was for the club and capped a great season for the club.

Winning League One a couple of years ago was really special, too.

Blair Yule, centre, celebrating winning League One with some of his team-mates in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Who is the best player you played with?

It’s tough to pick one again, but Harry Milne springs to mind.

From the moment he came to Cove, he seemed to progress as a player and now he is a mainstay at Partick Thistle.

Mitch Megginson has obviously been great to play with as well and has scored a huge amount and a lot of important goals for Cove, so he would be up there.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Former Brora Rangers player Andrew Greig.

Andrew Greig – when he first joined Brora he had just left full-time football with Caley Thistle.

I can remember playing Brora at Allan Park and he gave me an absolute torrid time.

I’ve never forgotten it, so for that reason I’ll pick him.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

We’re quite lucky at Cove in that there isn’t an obvious stand-out.

I’ll go with Will Gillingham, but in his defence it’s not so much bad fashion sense as more interesting choices.

He’s up for trying all the newest fashion out and about and is constantly changing gear.

Some of it looks good, but some of it is questionable.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think they will describe me as a nice person without alcohol and a different person with alcohol.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Former Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was never shy on offering some words of wisdom.

I wouldn’t say it is the best advice, but there were some funny ones from my time under Dick Campbell at Arbroath.

He spoke to you at times like you were in the army.

One of the phrases he used was: ‘If you have got him pinned down, finish him.’

I took it to mean make sure you pressed home your advantage when on top.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

Easter Road. It’s a lovely ground and normally quite well filled.

A couple of years back, Cove played Hibs in the Scottish Cup and we did really well to take them to extra-time before running out of legs.

But it’s a great memory to look back on.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored one against Formartine United at Inverurie Locos in the Scottish Cup in the 2015-16 season.

It was an important one as we knew if we won the game we were through to play Motherwell in the next round.

I have to mention a last-minute equaliser at Arbroath in the Championship in 2022 as well.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former Cove midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: DC Thomson.

Jamie Masson – I’m not sure how much he’d be able to help, but he would provide great entertainment.

Knowing him he’d pull something daft out of his mind like trying to building a boat to eventually get us home.

How do you relax away from football?

I’m a dog owner so I really enjoy going out for walks with him, especially at this time of year when the weather is nicer.

I also enjoy swimming.

