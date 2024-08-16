STARTING XI: Cove Rangers’ Blair Yule on Highland League winger who gave him ‘torrid’ time he’s never forgotten

Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule takes on the task of reliving his career highlights as he tackles this week’s Press and Journal Starting XI Q&A.

Yule, who will celebrate his testimonial with a friendly against Aberdeen at Balmoral Stadium on September 3, took time out from his side’s preparations for Saturday’s League One game against Dumbarton to reflect on his time at Cove and those who have influenced his career.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was up at Fraserburgh in 2010. We won 2-1 – but finished the game with nine men.

It was a battle, but I enjoyed it and in the Highland League there are not many better places to go to than Bellslea.

The games against them were like derbies.

What is your career highlight so far?

I’ve had a few and it’s hard to pick between two.

Winning promotion from the Highland League in 2019 was special, given how important it was for the club and capped a great season for the club.

Winning League One a couple of years ago was really special, too.

Who is the best player you played with?

It’s tough to pick one again, but Harry Milne springs to mind.

From the moment he came to Cove, he seemed to progress as a player and now he is a mainstay at Partick Thistle.

Mitch Megginson has obviously been great to play with as well and has scored a huge amount and a lot of important goals for Cove, so he would be up there.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Andrew Greig – when he first joined Brora he had just left full-time football with Caley Thistle.

I can remember playing Brora at Allan Park and he gave me an absolute torrid time.

I’ve never forgotten it, so for that reason I’ll pick him.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

We’re quite lucky at Cove in that there isn’t an obvious stand-out.

I’ll go with Will Gillingham, but in his defence it’s not so much bad fashion sense as more interesting choices.

He’s up for trying all the newest fashion out and about and is constantly changing gear.

Some of it looks good, but some of it is questionable.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think they will describe me as a nice person without alcohol and a different person with alcohol.

What is the best advice you have been given?

I wouldn’t say it is the best advice, but there were some funny ones from my time under Dick Campbell at Arbroath.

He spoke to you at times like you were in the army.

One of the phrases he used was: ‘If you have got him pinned down, finish him.’

I took it to mean make sure you pressed home your advantage when on top.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Easter Road. It’s a lovely ground and normally quite well filled.

A couple of years back, Cove played Hibs in the Scottish Cup and we did really well to take them to extra-time before running out of legs.

But it’s a great memory to look back on.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored one against Formartine United at Inverurie Locos in the Scottish Cup in the 2015-16 season.

It was an important one as we knew if we won the game we were through to play Motherwell in the next round.

I have to mention a last-minute equaliser at Arbroath in the Championship in 2022 as well.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Jamie Masson – I’m not sure how much he’d be able to help, but he would provide great entertainment.

Knowing him he’d pull something daft out of his mind like trying to building a boat to eventually get us home.

How do you relax away from football?

I’m a dog owner so I really enjoy going out for walks with him, especially at this time of year when the weather is nicer.

I also enjoy swimming.