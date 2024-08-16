End of an era: Margaret puts home of 25 years near Huntly on the market for £450,000

Enjoy morning coffee on the balcony while soaking up panoramic views of the rolling countryside in this postcard perfect property.

Located in Ythanwells, a village in the Marr area of Aberdeenshire near Huntly, Pinewood has been a serene sanctuary for Margaret Metcalfe for the past 25 years.

From the amazing views and the wonderful garden to the seven acres of land with paddocks for horses and animals, Margaret has enjoyed everything about the detached four-bedroom home that she and her late husband John built for their retirement.

“My husband and I came up to Aberdeenshire 30 years ago and bought Ladybog farm,” says Margaret.

“We sold the farm because of my late husband John’s health and kept 10 acres and had Pinewood built to retire.

“Over the years I’ve enjoyed the peacefulness and the amazing views the most.”

Perfect home for horse lovers…

But the time has come for Margaret to put her superb family home on the market to embark on an exciting new chapter.

“I’m moving to live in Spain with my son,” says Margaret.

“The garden and house are unfortunately too big for me to look after but it would be perfect for a family with ponies and animals to live the perfect countryside life.”

Private and peaceful, Pinewood is nestled within well-maintained garden grounds with easy access to the fields and paddocks.

Farmhouse style interiors

After soaking up the tranquility of the garden and the surrounding scenery, it’s time to head inside.

Welcoming and homely, the main hallway creates an excellent first impression and flows through into the rest of the ground floor accommodation.

At the heart of the home is the charming sitting room where you can snuggle up on the sofa in front of the working fireplace.

Indoor/outdoor flow

During the warmer summer months, the French doors in this room can be opened up into the garden.

And when it comes to entertaining guests, Pinewood ticks all the right boxes as there is a well placed dining room which flows into the kitchen.

Over the years, Margaret says her wonderful home has been host to many memorable parties.

“We’ve had some wonderful family parties here especially at Christmas,” says Margaret.

“Pinewood is most magical at Christmas.”

Space for relaxing and unwinding…

For those who enjoy cooking, the farmhouse style kitchen will not disappoint as not only does it have a Rayburn range cooker but there’s also a central island with space for seating as well as an array of stylish storage units.

Just off the kitchen is a handy utility room with a storage cupboard, a WC and access both outside and into the garage.

Completing the ground floor is a fantastic sunroom and two double bedrooms, one of which is an ensuite.

Breathtaking views

Upstairs, expectations are exceeded even further as there are two further bedrooms including a master bedroom with a balcony where breathtaking views over the garden and the fields beyond can be soaked up.

Also on this level is an immaculate family bathroom.

The grass is greener at Pinewood…

Outside, the garden, which extends to seven acres, is a horticultural haven with a beautiful mix of mature trees, plants and hedging offering a good degree of privacy and shelter.

For Margaret, her garden is her pride and joy.

“We created the garden that surrounds Pinewood,” she says.

“It’s the perfect place to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.”

Embrace the peace and quiet

Horse and animal lovers will also be in their element as adjacent to the house is a small paddock.

The property also comes with an integral double garage and a substantial outbuilding which is located within the field at the back of the property.

In addition, there’s plenty of space for parking at the side of the home.

Sad to leave such a wonderful home

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to potential buyers, Margaret believes it will be the location.

“I think the views and the quietness will appeal most to buyers,” says Margaret.

“I’ll miss everything about the home.”

In terms of location, Pinewood enjoys the best of both worlds as you can enjoy the incredible countryside on your doorstep while the vibrant town of Huntly is just 11 miles away.

From schools and supermarkets to leisure facilities and fishing, Huntly has something for everyone to enjoy.

Pinewood, Ythanwells, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com.