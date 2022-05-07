Danger of relegation became too real for Elgin City, admits chairman Graham Tatters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danger of relegation became too real for Elgin City, admits chairman Graham Tatters

By Paul Chalk
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:32 am
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Graham Tatters admits he feared Elgin City would be sucked towards relegation trouble in League 2 last season.

The Borough Briggs chairman, reflecting on a campaign with a ninth-placed finish, was concerned when indifferent results saw the Blue Brazil move dangerously close to them at the foot of the fourth tier.

A 2-0 defeat at Central Park in February was a real eye-opener as it was a fifth loss on the spin, but a revival in March helped Elgin keep their heads above water.

They drew with champions Kelty Hearts and runners-up Forfar Athletic, as well as beating Edinburgh City for the first time in four years.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

A 2-0 win at Stirling Albion in April was the positive amid a late-term slump, which eased them eight points clear of Cowdenbeath in the end.

Cowdenbeath are preparing for their battle against Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday in leg one of the play-off to decide who will be the 10th club in League 2 from July.

March mattered as Elgin improved

However, Tatters revealed it got too close for comfort when his club – which is better known for competing in the promotion play-offs – flirted with bottom spot.

He said: “We managed to get the results towards the end of the season to help us when we needed it.

“I didn’t expect us to get the results we did in March when we beat Kelty Hearts, which was tremendous.

“I was worried we’d be in trouble. When we got beat by Cowdenbeath, that was significant. We really had to think about what we were doing. We had that good spell in March then lost to Cowdenbeath.

“Cowdenbeath are not a bad side at all. I think it will need a good Bonnyrigg Rose side to beat them. I don’t know for definite, but I hope Cowdenbeath get through it.”

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

Costly Covid outbreak hampered City

A trip by some of the squad to Wembley for the Euros last summer had knock-on effects when Covid made an impact.

And Tatters felt the team were always playing catch-up as injuries compounded the problems for the Black and Whites.

He said: “The season started off badly when some of our players went down to the England v Scotland game and we ended up having a Covid outbreak.

“Our first game was against Dundee United and the (Covid) problem built up and worsened. We missed Kane Hester and Brian Cameron for a period then Matthew Cooper was out with Covid and Long Covid and Euan Spark was out.

“It was one thing after another and we never got going. We never seemed to get any luck at all.

“After the Covid outbreak, we were struggling to get players to training. If you’re not fit, you pick up injuries and that seemed to happen all the time. It was terrible.”

Weir could stay on at Elgin City

Former Elgin City manager Jim Weir helped out manager Gavin Price and assistant Steven Mackay for the second half of last season.

Both parties have talked about making that arrangement more permanent and Tatters hopes an agreement can be reached.

He added: “Jim and Gavin have both been really busy lately.

Assistant manager Steven Mackay has been praised by Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

“They just need to get together and discuss it. I hope it happens. Jim has got bags of experience and he has helped Gavin a lot. They both get on really well and work well together.

“I have to also say Steven Mackay has been great since he came in. It was a big transition for him to come in from Brora Rangers, who were a really good side who kept on winning games.

“He came to Elgin where it’s tough in League 2 and there are different preparations for games, but he adapted well.”

