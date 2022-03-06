Elgin City boss Gavin Price content with point gained against Forfar Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price content with point gained against Forfar Athletic

By Reporter
March 6, 2022, 12:51 pm
Elgin City boss Gavin Price was pleased with his side’s battling point against third-placed Forfar at Station Park.

The result leaves the Black and Whites sitting in seventh spot and 10 points above bottom of the table Cowdenbeath, who have two games in hand.

“It was a really hard fought draw,” Price said.

“We’ve had four really close games with Forfar now, which for us is slightly frustrating because we should be further up the league.

“But this was another really good performance against a really good side.

“It backs up last week’s win over Stirling and just breathes a bit more confidence into the side.

“We’re in the midst of a really tough run of games now where we play the top four but this was a good start to that run.

“Hopefully we can now start to look up the table a little bit rather than behind us and every point makes us that a wee bit more comfortable.”

Price felt his side could have departed Station Park with a victory.

He said: “Maybe we could have got the three points.

“I thought we probably had the better chances. Marc (McCallum) made an absolutely unbelievable save in the first half but equally we got the rub of the green with the decisions so I think a draw was fair in the end.

“On another day we might have come away with a win so that is really encouraging going into another tough away game at Annan.”

Elgin had the better chances, although Forfar felt they had two strong penalty claims turned down by referee Daniel Graves.

The first shout came after 11 minutes when Forfar striker Stefan McCluskey drove his way towards the corner of the box and was fell under pressure from Angus Mailer.

Graves angered the home crowd by signalling for a free kick right on the corner of the penalty area rather than a penalty and goalkeeper Dan Hoban did well to parry the set-piece to safety.

Elgin almost grabbed the lead in the 18th minute.

Russell Dingwall’s free kick was flicked towards goal by Darryl McHardy from eight yards and looked to be heading for the corner. The centre back was almost wheeling away to celebrate before Forfar ‘keeper Marc McCallum shifted his weight and stuck out a hand to divert the ball over the bar. McHardy looked in disbelief as he applauded the stopper for his incredible save.

Forfar’s other penalty claim came with 15 minutes to go when Scott Shepherd went down in the area following a challenge from Matthew Cooper. Again referee Graves waved play on.

The Black and Whites almost snatched the points eight minutes from time. Rabin Omar’s cross was allowed to bounce in the box and Aiden Sopel capitalised but he could only direct his header over the bar from all of four yards.

City would have to survive an onslaught in the closing stages including a late scramble in the box to hold on for a point which moves them 10 points clear of the dreaded relegation play off spot.

Price now takes his men on the long trip to high-flying Annan where they will look to solidify seventh position in the cinch League Two table.

