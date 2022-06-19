Five-star show delights Elgin City boss Gavin Price, as Clach count cost of killer deliveries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Price gave pass marks to his clinical Elgin City side as they began their pre-season games with a 5-0 win at Highland League hosts Clach on Saturday.

While the result doesn’t matter in bounce matches, the cutting edge shown by the League 2 side, who were without their main marksman Kane Hester, pleased the manager.

Goals from Matheus Machado, Jake Dolzanski, Fin Allen, Angus Mailer and Brian Cameron earned the victory for the Moray team against the Lilywhites, who impressed when they could without testing goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

FT at Grant Park Clach 0 – 5 Elgin City ⚽️ MACHADO

⚽️ DOLZANSKI

⚽️ ALLEN

⚽️ MAILER

⚽️CAMERON Next up in our pre season schedule is Lossie at the Gleaner Arena on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/8OvNY5nOm6 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 18, 2022

Machado off the mark with opener

Brazilian-born Machado celebrated signing his new one-year contract by tucking away the opener from a Russell Dingwall cut-back on 15 minutes for his first goal for the club since signing last year.

Defender Jake Dolzanski, signed recently from Jeanfield Swifts, doubled the scoreline with a powerful header when he met a corner.

Fin Allen, a forward aged 17 with a bright future, made it 3-0 early in the second half moments after coming off the bench.

Angus Mailer converted from a corner into the box before a rocket into the roof of the net from Brian Cameron rounded off a five-star show for the Black and Whites.

Early positive signs for Elgin boss

Price was delighted by the early sharpness shown all round by his team, including the substitutes.

He said: “What I was pleased about was the boys look as if they are ahead of schedule in terms of their fitness at this early stage of pre-season, which is testament to them for putting a lot of work in.

“We made changes in the second half and we kept at it, so it was very satisfactory.”

Cutting out cross balls is Clach’s aim

The manner of some of the goals conceded was the most disappointing factor for Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

He said: “It was a good exercise and it showed there are areas we need to iron out, such as dealing with cross balls and deliveries, which were an Achilles’ heel of ours last season and we conceded three goals that way on Saturday, which is disappointing.

“It is all work in progress and it is about getting minutes into the legs and we did play some lovely stuff. It is just frustrating that we don’t seem to be learning.

“We conceded a lot of points last season from cross balls and it is something we need to get better at.”

MacDonald will hope the arrival of former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren can help solve his side’s defensive lapses.

Logan on mend after head knock

Lilywhites midfielder Ross Logan suffered concussion and had to go to hospital after suffering a head knock in the second half.

MacDonald reported positive news on that front, adding: “We got a report about an hour after the game that Ross was sitting it and texting.

“He was waiting to see a doctor, so hopefully he will be fine. It was a sore one and we won’t see him for a couple of weeks, but by all accounts, he will be fine.”

Lossie next opponents for Elgin City

Elgin will take a mainly local team to take on Highland League opponents Lossiemouth on Tuesday night, with their original game at Strathspey Thistle replaced due to the Jags calling off.

Clach’s next pre-season game is on Wednesday, June 29, when Championship side Caley Thistle come calling.

* Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor has stepped in to help Clach with replacement seats after Grant Street Park was hit by vandals last week.

The Staggies chief was at the pre-season game on Saturday and told the Press and Journal the Premiership side will “help out” with new seating after being disappointed to see the Inverness club face a bill due to people entering the ground and smashing up several seats within the stand.