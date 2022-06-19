Calvin Ramsay determined to grasp his opportunity of a lifetime after moving from Aberdeen to Liverpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calvin Ramsay is ready to embrace his once in a lifetime opportunity after completing his £4.5million move from Aberdeen to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old is officially a Red after signing a five-year deal with the Anfield club with the Dons in line to receive an extra £3.5million in add-ons should the teenager establish himself in the first team under Jurgen Klopp.

Ramsay will join his new team-mates for pre-season training on July 4 but it is clear the departing Don is excited by his new challenge.

He told RedTV: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity which maybe wouldn’t have come round again so I’ve grabbed it with both hands and I’m looking forward to going down there and getting started.

“There have been a couple of teams interested in me but going to Liverpool is going to be exciting. It’s going to be a challenge but I’m always up for a challenge so we’ll see what happens.

“As a young boy you want to play for your home team and then one of the biggest clubs in the world and Liverpool are definitely up there if not the biggest.”

Ramsay relieved transfer speculation is at an end

Ramsay has been the subject of intense speculation for the past six months after clubs in Italy and Germany showed an interest along with several clubs in the Premier League.

Dealing with the daily debate about his future was difficult and Ramsay is pleased his future has been decided.

He said: “It has been pretty difficult. There has been something almost every day. It has been stressful but it’s worth it now. Even since January it has been stressful.

“I was doing well and there was interest there so it was difficult. But now something has happened I’ll go down to Liverpool, try my best and see what happens.

“It’s exciting times ahead. Obviously this season at Aberdeen has not been where we wanted to be put personally for me I’ve done really well.

“There’s still things I need to learn but I’ve had a few assists and put in some strong performances. “

New Red ready for Anfield challenge

Ramsay knows the size of the task he is taking on after making the move to Anfield.

Klopp’s side won both domestic cup competitions, reached the Champions League final and missed out on the Premier League title on the final day of the season to Manchester City.

Plenty to look forward to for @calvinramsay03 🤗 pic.twitter.com/jfu6eLcOEE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022

Breaking into the first team will be a huge challenge but it is one Ramsay is relishing.

He said: “It will be nervous. They go back July 4 so the first training session is going to be nerve-wracking.

“To grow up watching these players and now training with them is going to be weird but I’m sure I’ll get used to it.

“I’m sure I’ll learn a lot like I have at Aberdeen. I think I’m confident and composed so I’ll try to settle in as well as I can and try to push for a place in the team.

“I know it will be a challenge but I want to play for the biggest clubs in the world and I’m looking forward to it.

“The worst thing you can do is get carried away and too excited with yourself.

“You have to keep grounded, keep putting in the effort and work hard.

“If you don’t you won’t get anywhere. That’s what I’m going to do now.”