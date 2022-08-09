Brazilian Matheus Machado joins Rothes from Elgin City By Ryan Cryle August 9, 2022, 7:47 pm Matheus Machado in action for Elgin City. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rothes have signed 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Machado from Elgin City. Sao Paulo-born Machado made his professional debut at Inverness – scoring once in three appearances for Caley Jags. He then spent time in Portugal with Rio Ave’s second string, before returning to Scotland to play for Elgin last August. He went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions last term, and had played in two of the Borough Briggs side’s Premier Sports Cup games and their 3-1 League Two loss to East Fife this term. However, Machado leaves Elgin without having netted for Gavin Price’s men. Ross Jack will hope Machado can add firepower to the Speysiders’ ranks, following a start to the Breedon Highland League campaign which sees them still waiting for a first win after three outings. A Rothes statement said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Matheus Machado from Elgin City pending SFA approval.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kane Hester’s goal the difference as Elgin City beat Dundee United B in SPFL Trust Trophy Gavin Price bemoans ‘naivety’ after Elgin City draw 2-2 with Stirling Albion – despite 2-0 half-time lead at Forthbank Highland League: Inverurie Locos thrash 10-man Rothes Charlie Charlesworth says opportunity to return to Elgin City put his plans to step away from football on hold