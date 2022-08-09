Brazilian Matheus Machado joins Rothes from Elgin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes have signed 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Machado from Elgin City.

Sao Paulo-born Machado made his professional debut at Inverness – scoring once in three appearances for Caley Jags. He then spent time in Portugal with Rio Ave’s second string, before returning to Scotland to play for Elgin last August.

He went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions last term, and had played in two of the Borough Briggs side’s Premier Sports Cup games and their 3-1 League Two loss to East Fife this term.

However, Machado leaves Elgin without having netted for Gavin Price’s men.

Ross Jack will hope Machado can add firepower to the Speysiders’ ranks, following a start to the Breedon Highland League campaign which sees them still waiting for a first win after three outings.

A Rothes statement said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Matheus Machado from Elgin City pending SFA approval.”