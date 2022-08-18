Manager Gavin Price demands big reaction after Elgin City suffer cup loss at Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Manager Gavin Price demands big reaction after Elgin City suffer cup loss at Rothes

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price read the riot act to his players after they bowed out of the North of Scotland Cup against Rothes for the second year on the spin.

Although eight changes were made from their heroic effort in a nine-man 2-2 draw at Forfar Athletic last weekend, it was still a strong City line-up which took to the Mackessack Park pitch against the holders.

An early strike from Aidan Wilson was added to by ex-Elgin midfielder Jake Thomson.

Greg Morrison was denied a third thanks to a goal-line clearance by Darryl McHardy, allowing Brian Cameron to rifle back to 2-1 just before the break.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Morrison headed Rothes 3-1 ahead in the second half and Chris Antoniazzi’s superb strike was not enough for the League 2 visitors, who host Stranraer on Saturday.

Price felt let down by his team as they they slipped to defeat at the same venue and the same stage of the competition.

He said: “We lost the game in the first half. The chances we created were alarming to say the least.

“We have left ourselves too much to do. We should have had enough from the players who started the game and we should have had better control of the tie.

“It’s disappointing. Boys have had their chance to stake their claim, but – in a lot of instances – didn’t do so.

“We were always going to have one eye on the game against Stranraer on Saturday, you could see that with the players we left out, but all credit to Rothes.

“They gave us a lot of problems in the first half and we didn’t deal with it. We just couldn’t find a way to get an equaliser.”

Elgin punished by ruthless Rothes

Price felt his team were not up to the standards required to get through the midweek tie against more than capable Highland League hosts.

He said: “We scored two good goals, but we cannot defend the way we did. We have to do so much better and treat the game better.

“I have had a word with the players – to say the least – because too many of them didn’t turn up in the first half.

“If you are not going to get the mental side of the game right then you’ll get punished – and that’s what happened.”

Lewis Nicolson has joined Elgin City on loan from Caley Thistle until January.

ICT’s Nicolson ‘will be good addition’

There were positives amid the gloom for Elgin, with Caley Thistle loanee defender Lewis Nicolson impressing on his debut as well as young winger Tom Findlay, who is on loan from Dundee.

The manager said: “I thought Lewis did very well on Wednesday. He will be a good addition and I was pleased with him on Wednesday, as well as Tom Findlay when he came on.

“There was a wee bit more appetite from these players – but not enough from throughout the team.

“It was disappointing from the squad in terms of what they gave in the first half. They have got to learn from that, and learn from it quickly.”

Price demanding swift reaction

And, with just two points on the league table so far, Price is urging his side to respond by winning their first League 2 fixture of the season.

He added: “Hopefully we can react by putting on a strong performance and get the win against Stranraer on Saturday.

“We brought the players in on Thursday to look over the Forfar game last weekend, train, and be ready for the weekend.”

