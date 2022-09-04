Elgin City 2-0 Bonnyrigg Rose: Gavin Price thrilled to claim first league win of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City

Elgin City 2-0 Bonnyrigg Rose: Gavin Price thrilled to claim first league win of the season

By Reporter
September 4, 2022, 12:41 pm
Elgin City teammates gather round Kane Hester following his goal.
Elgin City teammates gather round Kane Hester following his goal.

Elgin City moved off the bottom of League Two thanks to a 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose at Borough Briggs.

Goals either side of half-time from Brian Cameron and Kane Hester sealed a comfortable victory for the Black and Whites.

City manager Gavin Price was pleased to pick up a league victory at the sixth time of asking.

He said: “We have been in winning positions this season in five games out of six and it’s the first time we have managed to keep a clean sheet.

“That was the challenge for the players before the game. Switching off in periods has been costing us.

“We saw it through and, on top of that, I thought we looked a threat, especially in the second half.

“If there is any criticism, it’s maybe being a bit more ruthless and we could have had an easier afternoon.

“I’m delighted for the players and everybody at the club. It was important we got there eventually.

High fives for Elgin’s opening goal scorer Brian Cameron. Picture by Bob Crombie. 

“We have a good enough squad to be higher up the league, we have no doubt about that, so we need to build on this now.

“Apart from the East Fife game, we’ve been pretty good but we don’t have the points to mirror that. But this is hopefully a springboard.”

City took the lead after only four minutes when Cameron fired a drilled effort into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Darryl McHardy’s cutback was turned wide by Hester after 15 minutes as City chased a second goal, before Russell Dingwall’s effort from outside the box was batted away by Mark Weir in the Bonnyrigg goal.

Bonnyrigg registered their first shot on target five minutes before half-time, with Robert Wilson’s header comfortably saved by Daniel Hoban.

McHardy nodded Greig Young’s corner just wide with the last chance of the first period.
The visitors improved at the start of the second half and George Hunter went close when his shot from inside the six-yard box was blocked.

Cameron was denied by Weir on 55 minutes as Elgin threatened again.

The Black and Whites should have doubled their lead around the hour mark – first when Hester reached the byline and knocked the ball across goal for Tom Findlay, who couldn’t quite turn it home.

And then when Hester, played in by a nice ball from Matthew Cooper, delayed in front of goal and saw his effort saved by Weir. The follow up from Russell Dingwall was blocked.

City breathed a sigh of relief with 15 minutes to go when Ross Draper’s backwards header put substitute Keiran McGachie through on goal – but the forward teed up George Hunter, whose shot was blocked by Greig Young.

The three points were wrapped up with eight minutes to play when Kane Hester pounced to punish slack Bonnyrigg defending. The ball came to Hester unexpectedly from a Rose defender and, with the keeper off his line, Hester stroked home from 25 yards.

Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers

