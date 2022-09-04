Elgin City 2-0 Bonnyrigg Rose: Gavin Price thrilled to claim first league win of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City moved off the bottom of League Two thanks to a 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose at Borough Briggs.

Goals either side of half-time from Brian Cameron and Kane Hester sealed a comfortable victory for the Black and Whites.

City manager Gavin Price was pleased to pick up a league victory at the sixth time of asking.

He said: “We have been in winning positions this season in five games out of six and it’s the first time we have managed to keep a clean sheet.

“That was the challenge for the players before the game. Switching off in periods has been costing us.

“We saw it through and, on top of that, I thought we looked a threat, especially in the second half.

“If there is any criticism, it’s maybe being a bit more ruthless and we could have had an easier afternoon.

“I’m delighted for the players and everybody at the club. It was important we got there eventually.

“We have a good enough squad to be higher up the league, we have no doubt about that, so we need to build on this now.

“Apart from the East Fife game, we’ve been pretty good but we don’t have the points to mirror that. But this is hopefully a springboard.”

City took the lead after only four minutes when Cameron fired a drilled effort into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Darryl McHardy’s cutback was turned wide by Hester after 15 minutes as City chased a second goal, before Russell Dingwall’s effort from outside the box was batted away by Mark Weir in the Bonnyrigg goal.

Bonnyrigg registered their first shot on target five minutes before half-time, with Robert Wilson’s header comfortably saved by Daniel Hoban.

McHardy nodded Greig Young’s corner just wide with the last chance of the first period.

The visitors improved at the start of the second half and George Hunter went close when his shot from inside the six-yard box was blocked.

Cameron was denied by Weir on 55 minutes as Elgin threatened again.

The Black and Whites should have doubled their lead around the hour mark – first when Hester reached the byline and knocked the ball across goal for Tom Findlay, who couldn’t quite turn it home.

And then when Hester, played in by a nice ball from Matthew Cooper, delayed in front of goal and saw his effort saved by Weir. The follow up from Russell Dingwall was blocked.

Our Gordon & MacPhail Red Door MOTM yesterday was our new signing Ross Draper. Presented by Lily Morrison & Kyle Jack. Yesterday Mr Tatters also presented Bonnyrigg chairman with an engraved quaich as a welcome to SPFL League 2. pic.twitter.com/Uvd9F9TvtA — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 4, 2022

City breathed a sigh of relief with 15 minutes to go when Ross Draper’s backwards header put substitute Keiran McGachie through on goal – but the forward teed up George Hunter, whose shot was blocked by Greig Young.

The three points were wrapped up with eight minutes to play when Kane Hester pounced to punish slack Bonnyrigg defending. The ball came to Hester unexpectedly from a Rose defender and, with the keeper off his line, Hester stroked home from 25 yards.