Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final four matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final four matches

City are second bottom of the table, a point above Albion Rovers, ahead of the visit of Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges

Thomas McHale firmly believes Elgin City have what it takes to navigate a way out of League Two relegation danger.

The Black and Whites’ 1-1 draw against Stenhousemuir on Tuesday moved them off bottom spot, a point ahead of Albion Rovers.

City are in home action again on Saturday, when they take on an on-form Forfar Athletic side sitting fourth in the table.

Elgin’s draw in midweek ended a run of six straight defeats, which led to the sacking of manager Gavin Price last Saturday.

Charlie Charlesworth, Stevie Dunn and Ross Draper will continue to take interim charge of the Moray outfit.

Ross Draper is part of Elgin City’s interim coaching team.

Although City are searching for their first home league win since December 3 against the Loons, goalkeeper McHale has no doubts his side have the credentials to pick up the results they need.

He said: “I think we have proved it many a time this season.

“We are in a different situation at the moment, but we need to take it in our stride.

“I’m sure a lot of boys will come up with the goods, as they have done for many a year.

“We have got ourselves into this situation, and now it’s a case of getting ourselves out of it.

“We know it’s going to be a tough run in, but we will be ready for Saturday. It’s another home game which is good, and we will hopefully see as many fans as possible.

“Three points on the board would do us fine.”

Late setback denied City all three points against Stenny

Elgin had been on course for victory against Stenny in their first match since Price’s nine-year association with the club came to an end.

Aaron Reid put them ahead midway through the second half, only for Ross Forbes’ stoppage time equaliser to deny City all three points.

McHale drew encouragement from his side’s display, which he hopes to replicate in the remaining four matches.

The Englishman added: “It has been a weird few days, but I think everyone who was at the game on Tuesday could see what it meant to the boys to go out and try to get a result.

“It was a blow to lose the goal, but for 90 minutes I think we were equal if not better. When a goal like that comes along it kills it a little bit.

“We left everything out on the park and we know we’ve got to do that for the final four games of the season now.

“I think we can be proud of our performance. We showed what we can do, we created a lot of chances and defensively we were solid.

“Everyone played for each other, and boys on the bench were ready when they needed to come on.

“I think everyone pulled their shirt on and gave everything they possibly could. Long may performances like Tuesday continue.

“We take the point – we are off the bottom of the table now.  We will look forward to Saturday and do everything in our power to get three points, and continue to do that for the final games of the season.”

Impressive display on McHale’s return between sticks

McHale was restored between the sticks on Tuesday, in place of Daniel Hoban who had played the previous four matches.

Thomas McHale.

The 27-year-old made a number of crucial saves, and he is eager to play his part in the coming weeks.

McHale added: “I’m really pleased to be back in the team.

“It has been great, with me and Daniel working so well together.

“I was back in on Tuesday and I was pleased with my performance personally, I think I can take some positives from that.

“If I can do everything I possibly can to help the team, I’m going to do that.

“With four games left this season, I’m hoping I’m going to be continuing those performances. Fingers crossed we are in a good position come the final day of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
New boss search can wait at Elgin City as SPFL survival tops agenda, says…
Aaron Reid gave Elgin City the lead against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Charlie Charlesworth keen to build on Elgin City's display despite late setback to draw…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…
Charlie Charlesworth in 2018, during his spell in charge of Huntly.
Charlie Charlesworth hopes interim coaching team can rally Elgin City to League Two safety
Gavin Price during his time in charge of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Elgin City part company with manager Gavin Price following sixth successive defeat
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City manager Gavin Price says his men are up for survival fight at…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper leaning on his experience in order to help Elgin City out of…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price looking for Elgin City's experienced campaigners to drive revival in form
Darryl McHardy cannot believe his header went over the bar. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City 0-3 Stirling Albion: Borough Briggs men drop to ninth following home defeat

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
‘We are optimistic for the future’: John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
4
3
The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
5
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
6
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
7
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
8
The A82 is closed at Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson stock image.
A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision
9
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
10
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…

More from Press and Journal

The new Harry Potter TV reboot could mean a boost for Highland tourism. Image: Roddie Reid.
What could the Harry Potter TV reboot mean for Highland tourism?
Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
More than 1,000 people left the Western Isles in April 1923. Pic: DCT Design.
News Agenda: Metagama exodus shows how 1,500 people left the Western Isles a century…
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.
Dancer Roseanna's desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic's return
Moira and Jim Mapley, along with their dog Ruby, are having issues with 'boy racers' on Holburn Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Couple hits out at 'boy racers' causing havoc in Aberdeen community
The Baleshare causeway. A large portion of it is covered in water,
'No longer able to cope': Baleshare residents seek government intervention over Uist causeway fears
Ally Begg used to be in Bad Boys Inc and has now set up a new Scottish sports channel.
Big Interview: Ally Begg has gone from Bad Boys Inc to meeting Sir Alex…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A tax-avoiding fish firm boss who is too 'unwell' to be jailed will serve his sentence of unpaid work making and decorating woodwork projects from home, the Press and Journal can reveal. Raymond Esslemont, 71, spent years deducting income tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC) from employees at his firm Raysalmon, but did not pass the money on to HMRC. Esslemont, who is ?all but bed-bound?, also failed to pay his own income tax and NIC, bringing the total figure evaded to ?295,599.97 Picture shows; Raymond Esslemont. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Robert Mullen was previously jailed at appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson warns play-off-chasing Caley Thistle against complacency at struggling Cove Rangers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]