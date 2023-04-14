Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final four matches

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas McHale firmly believes Elgin City have what it takes to navigate a way out of League Two relegation danger.

The Black and Whites’ 1-1 draw against Stenhousemuir on Tuesday moved them off bottom spot, a point ahead of Albion Rovers.

City are in home action again on Saturday, when they take on an on-form Forfar Athletic side sitting fourth in the table.

Elgin’s draw in midweek ended a run of six straight defeats, which led to the sacking of manager Gavin Price last Saturday.

Charlie Charlesworth, Stevie Dunn and Ross Draper will continue to take interim charge of the Moray outfit.

Although City are searching for their first home league win since December 3 against the Loons, goalkeeper McHale has no doubts his side have the credentials to pick up the results they need.

He said: “I think we have proved it many a time this season.

“We are in a different situation at the moment, but we need to take it in our stride.

“I’m sure a lot of boys will come up with the goods, as they have done for many a year.

“We have got ourselves into this situation, and now it’s a case of getting ourselves out of it.

“We know it’s going to be a tough run in, but we will be ready for Saturday. It’s another home game which is good, and we will hopefully see as many fans as possible.

“Three points on the board would do us fine.”

Late setback denied City all three points against Stenny

Elgin had been on course for victory against Stenny in their first match since Price’s nine-year association with the club came to an end.

Aaron Reid put them ahead midway through the second half, only for Ross Forbes’ stoppage time equaliser to deny City all three points.

A late goal last night from Ross Forbes secured a 1-1 draw which moves us up to 5th in the table with 4 to play. 📹 Footage courtesy of Elgin City TV pic.twitter.com/nIau1tY0XN — Stenhousemuir FC (@StenhousemuirFC) April 12, 2023

McHale drew encouragement from his side’s display, which he hopes to replicate in the remaining four matches.

The Englishman added: “It has been a weird few days, but I think everyone who was at the game on Tuesday could see what it meant to the boys to go out and try to get a result.

“It was a blow to lose the goal, but for 90 minutes I think we were equal if not better. When a goal like that comes along it kills it a little bit.

“We left everything out on the park and we know we’ve got to do that for the final four games of the season now.

“I think we can be proud of our performance. We showed what we can do, we created a lot of chances and defensively we were solid.

“Everyone played for each other, and boys on the bench were ready when they needed to come on.

“I think everyone pulled their shirt on and gave everything they possibly could. Long may performances like Tuesday continue.

“We take the point – we are off the bottom of the table now. We will look forward to Saturday and do everything in our power to get three points, and continue to do that for the final games of the season.”

Impressive display on McHale’s return between sticks

McHale was restored between the sticks on Tuesday, in place of Daniel Hoban who had played the previous four matches.

The 27-year-old made a number of crucial saves, and he is eager to play his part in the coming weeks.

McHale added: “I’m really pleased to be back in the team.

“It has been great, with me and Daniel working so well together.

“I was back in on Tuesday and I was pleased with my performance personally, I think I can take some positives from that.

“If I can do everything I possibly can to help the team, I’m going to do that.

“With four games left this season, I’m hoping I’m going to be continuing those performances. Fingers crossed we are in a good position come the final day of the season.”