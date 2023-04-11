Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir – but 1-1 draw enough to move Moray side off foot of League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir – but 1-1 draw enough to move Moray side off foot of League Two

City were in action for the first time since the dismissal of manager Gavin Price at the weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City were denied a return to winning ways as Stenhousemuir struck late to claim a 1-1 draw at Borough Briggs.

Aaron Reid’s second half goal looked to have ended a run of six straight defeats, in Elgin’s first game following the dismissal of Gavin Price at the weekend.

A last-gasp Ross Forbes strike came as an agonising blow for the Black and Whites though.

Despite the late setback, the result moves Elgin a point off the foot of the League Two table, however, it was undoubtedly an opportunity missed for the Black and Whites.

Charlie Charlesworth. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin’s temporary coaching team of Charlie Charlesworth, Stevie Dunn and Ross Draper rang the changes in an effort to bring about improved fortunes.

There was a change in goals, with Thomas McHale restored in place of Daniel Hoban, while Reid, Owen Cairns and Dylan Lawrence were drafted in for Andy Tod, Evan Towler and skipper Matthew Cooper in an attack-minded setup.

Elgin made an encouraging start, with Lawrence showing some neat footwork, but he was unable to play in Kane Hester with his final pass.

It was Stenny who had the first serious threat on four minutes, with goalie McHale called into action to make an excellent block with his legs to deny Nicky Jamieson, who looked certain to score after getting on the end of Ross Forbes’ corner. Jamieson had another headed opportunity seconds later, but this time could not steer his effort on target.

Elgin should have taken the lead on 11 minutes when Owen Cairns showed courage to break forward before releasing Reid, whose cutback picked out Hester in an excellent position, but City’s leading scorer snatched his effort wide.

At the other end, McHale had to show good reactions again to palm wide after Adam Brown tried his luck from the edge of the box.

Another opportunity came Elgin’s way on 18 minutes when Reid lofted a ball to the far post which was narrowly missed by Lawrence, who suffered a nasty collision with the post in his run towards goal.

Dylan Lawrence goes off injured against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie,

It was to prove the end of Lawrence’s night, as he was withdrawn to be replaced by Matt Jamieson.

Elgin kept up their pressure, with Russell Dingwall clipping the top of the crossbar with a curling free-kick on 31 minutes.

The home side spurned another glorious chance on 44 minutes when Hester robbed Jamieson of the ball on the byline, with his cutback blazed high over the bar by Dingwall.

Elgin looked to continue their dominance at the start of the second half, with Reid’s cutback struck wide by Brian Cameron shortly after the restart.

Russell Dingwall in action against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie

Stenny looked to impose their threat at the other end, however, with McHale forced to make a fine double save to thwart Adam Brown and Gavin Reilly on 56 minutes.

Elgin continued to try their luck, with Jamieson and Rory MacEwan both off target with strikes from distance.

The home side’s persistence eventually paid off on 69 minutes, when Hester’s through-ball picked out Reid, with the Aberdeen loanee showing excellent composure to drill a low finish past Curtis Lyle.

Hester then attempted to double the lead with an overhead kick, which whistled narrowly past.

The Warriors struck a cruel blow on the home side when Forbes’ fine strike flew into the far corner in stoppage time, with Elgin looking to build on a promising performance when they host Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

