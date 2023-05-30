Report into newly-opened National Treatment Centre shows mixed results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report into newly-opened National Treatment Centre shows mixed results

The new centre in Inverness has outperformed expectations in the first two weeks but there are some areas of improvement.

By Ross Hempseed
The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness opened in April. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness opened in April. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness has had a busy first six weeks – with more than 800 procedures carried out.

Following years of construction and delays, the National Treatment Centre (NTC) Highland finally opened on April 17.

The centre offers procedures for joints, hips, and knees as well as orthopaedic and ophthalmology and aims to reduce waiting times at nearby Raigmore Hospital.

The first few weeks have seen mixed results, with a lower-than-expected level of eye procedures at 839 and not the 890 planned.

A report to NHS Highland noted this was due to “the complexity of the physical move of the service and the need to orientate staff to their new surroundings”.

However, other areas like cataract treatments and primary joint surgeries are outpacing expectations, with the two orthopaedic theatres running at 83% efficiency.

Another aspect closely monitored is on-the-day cancellations for procedures to ensure the maximum amount of people are seen as soon as possible, aiming for 0 cancellations.

Concerns raised in the report point to potential issues with recruitment in the ophthalmology department at the NTC Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Blood bank could be brought on-site

In April, the centre experience seven total cancellations, however, most were able to be reassigned, with one in ophthalmology going unused.

The report stated there was a risk of insufficient revenue funds needed to deliver the required level of activity at the centre.

Therefore the centre is pitching a plan to operate a blood bank on-site to the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, which could generate additional revenue.

The report also highlights a “lack of protected space” to carry out certain procedures, which will still be carried out at the modular unit at Raigmore.

There were also concerns the centre will be unable to attract enough staff for the 2.6 ophthalmology theatres to run at full capacity but are resolving this through “ongoing targeted recruitment”.

While the NTC aims to drive down waiting lists, some concerns have been raised over patients in rural areas forced to travel to Inverness.

Orthopaedic consultants would travel to areas such as Golspie and Wick to treat patients, however, the service has now been centralised in Inverness at the NTC.

The centre is part of a network of 10 NTCs across Scotland intended to help alleviate pressure on large hospitals and reduce waiting lists.

