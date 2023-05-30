Report into newly-opened National Treatment Centre shows mixed results

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new National Treatment Centre in Inverness has had a busy first six weeks – with more than 800 procedures carried out.

Following years of construction and delays, the National Treatment Centre (NTC) Highland finally opened on April 17.

The centre offers procedures for joints, hips, and knees as well as orthopaedic and ophthalmology and aims to reduce waiting times at nearby Raigmore Hospital.

The first few weeks have seen mixed results, with a lower-than-expected level of eye procedures at 839 and not the 890 planned.

A report to NHS Highland noted this was due to “the complexity of the physical move of the service and the need to orientate staff to their new surroundings”.

However, other areas like cataract treatments and primary joint surgeries are outpacing expectations, with the two orthopaedic theatres running at 83% efficiency.

Another aspect closely monitored is on-the-day cancellations for procedures to ensure the maximum amount of people are seen as soon as possible, aiming for 0 cancellations.

Blood bank could be brought on-site

In April, the centre experience seven total cancellations, however, most were able to be reassigned, with one in ophthalmology going unused.

The report stated there was a risk of insufficient revenue funds needed to deliver the required level of activity at the centre.

Therefore the centre is pitching a plan to operate a blood bank on-site to the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, which could generate additional revenue.

The report also highlights a “lack of protected space” to carry out certain procedures, which will still be carried out at the modular unit at Raigmore.

There were also concerns the centre will be unable to attract enough staff for the 2.6 ophthalmology theatres to run at full capacity but are resolving this through “ongoing targeted recruitment”.

While the NTC aims to drive down waiting lists, some concerns have been raised over patients in rural areas forced to travel to Inverness.

Orthopaedic consultants would travel to areas such as Golspie and Wick to treat patients, however, the service has now been centralised in Inverness at the NTC.

The centre is part of a network of 10 NTCs across Scotland intended to help alleviate pressure on large hospitals and reduce waiting lists.