Promotion is name of game for Elgin City, says determined chairwoman Isla Benzie

Interim Elgin City chairwoman Isla Benzie insists new manager Ross Draper will be handed the best opportunity to make the club promotion contenders in League Two next season.

Draper was installed as the Black and Whites player-boss last month after helping keep Elgin in the fourth-tier as he and caretaker coaches Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn took over from Gavin Price, who was sacked in April.

Determined Draper laid out his plans to the board once their League Two status was secured and was rewarded with a three-year contract.

Benzie is now at the helm of the Borough Briggs club, deputising for long-serving chairman Graham Tatters, who has stepped away due to family reasons.

Geography a challenge in player hunt

And she explained work is well underway to get City fit and ready for the start of the new campaign, which starts on July 15 when Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell head north for the opening Viaplay Cup group stage tie.

She said: “It is difficult circumstances and not the way I would have wanted to take the role, but it’s a busy time and I’m definitely up for the challenge.

“There are lots of exciting things happening at the club at the same time as the challenges we have, so I’m getting my teeth right into it.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes to ensure we’re ready for the start of the Viaplay Cup. The most important thing is to ensure we have the product on the pitch.

“I’m working very closely with Ross. I was involved in the recruitment process with him, and he came to us with some great ideas of what he’d like to do to move the club forward.

“We always have the challenge of our geography when it comes to recruiting players and that’s what we’re facing at the moment.

“We still have a few things bubbling away in the background, which hopefully we’ll get movement on in the next 10 days.

New club gym can help sharpen side

“We’re also working with Ross on how we can change certain things to make it as attractive as possible for any new players coming in.

“For example, we are installing a performance gym for the first-team, which is just one of the things Ross and I agreed will help with any recovery with injuries, but it means that facility is there for our first-team players, whether they are in training or want to come in out with training.

“We are doing that with the support of our physio Andy Jones. We’re aiming to just be that bit sharper this season.”

Fans can play huge part – Benzie

Elgin-born Benzie, who is a regional manager with a high street bank, is grateful for every ticket bought by City supporters.

And she stressed that every player, current or new, knows a promotion push is the goal this season.

She said: “We’re lucky as we have a really loyal fan base, who support us so well. There are also a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see.

“Our big ask of our supporters is that we need every single one of our supporters to get right behind us this season. Now is the time of year for the renewal of season tickets. We appreciate and value the support we get.

“Also, we appreciate the last two seasons the results on the pitch have not been what we’ve wanted them to be.

“We don’t want to be in a position like we were last season. As part of our recruitment process, we have made it very clear our expectation as a board is to achieve a top-four play-off position. It is ambitious, but that is absolutely what we’re aiming for.

“We’ve been in League Two since we joined the Scottish Football League (in 2000). It’s not where we want to be. We are ambitious and we want to move on.

“We’re throwing everything behind Ross and his team to make sure we can get there. We supported Gavin in the same way, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made and it was time to have a bit of change at the club.”

Volunteers valued at Borough Briggs

Benzie brings a great deal experience to the front-line of a club she knows so well and feels the role of so many unsung heroes are crucial going forward.

She added: “I have been on the board for six years and I know how the club works. I know the amazing amount of work the existing board members put in. The work put in by Graham (Tatters and (director) Cecil (Jack)) is invaluable.

CHAIRMAN UPDATE Due to family reasons Graham Tatters is stepping down from the role of Chairman for now. The Board has asked Director Isla Benzie to step up into the role of Interim Chairwoman & Isla has agreed to take on this role with immediate effect. — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 16, 2023

“I will never be able to replace what Graham did on a day-by-day basis as I can’t be there every day like he was because I have a day job, so we do rely heavily on our volunteers.

“I know how lucky we are to have all these people at the club and I will continue to work with them and be very grateful for everything they do.”

See Motherwell tie for £12 at Elgin

Benzie, meanwhile, thanked Motherwell for agreeing to a price of £12 for the Viaplay Cup tie next month, with East Fife, Queen of the South and Queen’s Park also in their section.

Elgin’s pre-season games continue on Tuesday night when Highland League team Rothes make the short trip to the Gleaner Arena for a 7.45pm start, then on Saturday Draper’s side travel to Huntly.