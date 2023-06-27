Five-star Elgin City post friendly victory over Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-star Elgin City post friendly victory over Rothes

League Two and Highland League players shape up in early stages of pre-season.

By Paul Chalk
Brian Cameron netted the final goal in Elgin's 5-1 win over Rothes. Image: Bob Crombie
Brian Cameron netted the final goal in Elgin's 5-1 win over Rothes. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City stepped up their preparation for the start of the competitive season next month with a 5-1 victory against Highland League Rothes at the Gleaner Arena.

The League Two club, who host Premiership Motherwell in the Viaplay Cup on July 15, now have former Inverness and Ross County midfielder Ross Draper in charge as their player-boss.

The Moray club avoided the relegation play-offs by one point last term and are chasing a prize at the top end of the table.

Rothes, who were ninth in the Highland League last term, are also looking for a stronger campaign.

Elgin got their noses in front after just five minutes when Matthew Jamieson tucked away his shot after Owen Cairns’ drive was deflected his way.

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper played the full 90 minutes against Rothes. Image: SNS Group

Aidan Wilson soon levelled for Ross Jack’s team when he crashed home an unstoppable 25-yarder.

Finn Allen finished off a slick move on 25 minutes to restore City’s lead and a close-range Dylan Lawrence effort made it 3-1 by half-time.

Owen Loveland seemed to get the credit for number four which arrived just before the hour mark and midfielder Brian Cameron rounded it off with a fifth on 70 minutes.

Elgin lost their first pre-season game 3-1 against Forres Mechanics last week, but Draper was happy with this run-out ahead of their weekend trip to Huntly.

 

 

 

