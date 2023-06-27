Five-star Elgin City post friendly victory over Rothes

Elgin City stepped up their preparation for the start of the competitive season next month with a 5-1 victory against Highland League Rothes at the Gleaner Arena.

The League Two club, who host Premiership Motherwell in the Viaplay Cup on July 15, now have former Inverness and Ross County midfielder Ross Draper in charge as their player-boss.

The Moray club avoided the relegation play-offs by one point last term and are chasing a prize at the top end of the table.

Rothes, who were ninth in the Highland League last term, are also looking for a stronger campaign.

Elgin got their noses in front after just five minutes when Matthew Jamieson tucked away his shot after Owen Cairns’ drive was deflected his way.

Aidan Wilson soon levelled for Ross Jack’s team when he crashed home an unstoppable 25-yarder.

Finn Allen finished off a slick move on 25 minutes to restore City’s lead and a close-range Dylan Lawrence effort made it 3-1 by half-time.

Owen Loveland seemed to get the credit for number four which arrived just before the hour mark and midfielder Brian Cameron rounded it off with a fifth on 70 minutes.

Elgin lost their first pre-season game 3-1 against Forres Mechanics last week, but Draper was happy with this run-out ahead of their weekend trip to Huntly.