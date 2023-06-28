Cost-of-living fintech firm chooses Aberdeen over London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Cost-of-living fintech firm chooses Aberdeen over London

Company wanted to be based in UK's 'most fertile land' for technology developers.

By Keith Findlay
Mohsin Rashid, chief executive of fintech firm Zipzero, and One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
Mohsin Rashid, chief executive of fintech firm Zipzero, and One Tech Hub in Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media

A fast-growing financial technology (fintech) developer has upped sticks from central London and relocated its headquarters to Aberdeen.

Zipzero is now run from One Tech Hub on Schoolhill.

The firm said Scotland – particularly Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow – was a “hotbed for UK tech talent”.

Its chief executive, Mohsin Rashid, added: “Scotland is the most fertile land for UK tech.

‘We’re very excited to be here’

“There are a number of programmes driving growth in the tech sector, and the connection between industry innovators and academia is particularly strong.

“This has all helped to create a thriving tech community; ideas are easy to share, inspiration is readily found and people are excited by the prospects of innovation.

“We’re very excited to be here.”

More than 200,000 app users

Zipzero – founded in 2019 – has nearly 30 employees scattered around the world. It currently has five people in Aberdeen.

Co-founder and chief operating officer Marcin Walaszczyk told The Press and Journal this would “change in the future as we expand our numbers this year.”

The company boasts more than 200,000 app users in the UK and says it has been “prolific” in shaping discussions on the cost-of-living crisis.

A trolley full of shopping.
A trolley full of shopping can be turned into rewards to offset the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Shutterstock

App users upload shopping receipts onto its platform and receive cash rewards they can put towards their utility bills. “This solution helps ease the burden of living costs and allows users to harness the power of their own data, ” Zipzero’s LinkedIn profile says.

It adds: “We’re currently developing cutting-edge AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities.

“Our vision is to analyse shopping data down to the SKU (stock keeping unit) level, curating comprehensive consumer profiles that provide profound insights into shopping behaviour. This rich data landscape will fuel our AI recommendation engine.”

Our ambitions extend beyond consumer savings and targeted advertising.”

The company says it is also creating an “AI recommendation engine” for advertisers.

“Our ambitions extend beyond consumer savings and targeted advertising,” it says, adding: “We’re envisioning ways to make these intricate shopping profiles more usable for our consumers – potentially enabling them to share their profiles with third-party apps in health or finance sectors.”

One Tech Hub is one of the “transformational” projects of economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One). The aim is to bring entrepreneurs, founders, innovative businesses and support organisations together under one roof.

One Tech Hub on Schoolhill, Aberdeen.
One Tech Hub on Schoolhill, Aberdeen. Image: Opportunity North East

One digital technology director Karen O’Hanlon said: “Zipzero has joined our growing digital tech community at One Tech Hub and I look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the years ahead.

“With One’s support, including networking opportunities at One Tech Hub, Zipzero has the prospect to scale within the region as the north-east tech sector continues to grow and strengthen its reputation, nationally and internationally.

“The region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the support that’s available, not just from Opportunity North East, but across our partner networks, provides unique support and networking opportunities in Scotland for ambitious founders with disruptive tech from any sector looking to accelerate their growth.”

Zipzero has the prospect to scale within the region as the north-east tech sector continues to grow and strengthen its reputation, nationally and internationally.”

Karen O’Hanlon, Opportunity North East

Zipzero has received advisory support from Scottish Enterprise.

Leah Pape, head of high growth services at the economic development quango said: “Supporting the development of innovative digital scale-up businesses is very important to the Scottish economy. That supportive environment and access to Scotland’s deep pool of tech talent were important factors in Zipzero’s relocation.”

More from Press and Journal

Brian Cameron netted the final goal in Elgin's 5-1 win over Rothes. Image: Bob Crombie
Five-star Elgin City post friendly victory over Rothes
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: 20 Marcus Goodall scores for Buckie Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle beat Peterhead in pre-season friendly
Breaking news image.
Road sealed off due to police incident at Peterhead property
Neil Jolly
Victim of alleged murder in Aberdeen high rise named
Boots shop frontage
Boots the Chemist to close 300 stores across the UK
Sandwich terns
Mass avian flu testing after more than 200 birds found dead at Forvie nature…
The picture shows Douglas Ross MSP in a suit holding a letter in his hand.
NHS Grampian has apologised after sending misleading letter due to error
Fairview House Care Home, Fairview Street, Danestone, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report
Sandwick Junior High, Shetland.
Shetland school has made significant progress after years of support
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: First World Cup qualifier defeat for Scotland against Sri Lanka