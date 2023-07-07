Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week

Ross Draper is confident of bolstering his Elgin City squad ahead of the Viaplay Cup group campaign.

City have been light on numbers throughout their pre-season fixtures so far, with Championship side Caley Thistle next up at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

The Black and Whites play their first competitive fixture next Saturday, when they host top-flight outfit Motherwell in the League Cup.

After securing Aberdeen forward Liam Harvey on a loan deal, newly-appointed boss Draper says he is close to making two further temporary additions.

Draper said: “We have agreed a couple of loan moves, although it is not done yet.

“We also want to get a few of our own players through the door as well, and not just rely on the loan market.

“I will never tempt fate and speak about players until it’s done because I know how these things can break down, especially with ourselves.

“We have said all along we didn’t want to sign boys for the sake of it.

“As much as I would love to have a full squad of 20 for the first day of pre-season, I have had to take time over it and pick my moments in terms of who we get.

“Liam is going to be a good option for us. It’s an area that we were looking to strengthen as we were short there.

“He will be back in training this week, and we will give him the opportunity to be involved in the cup games.”

Draper not looking deep into pre-season results

Elgin will once again be depleted for their bounce game against Scottish Cup finalists Inverness.

Draper is without skipper Matthew Cooper, Jake Dolzanski, Mitch Taylor and Fin Allen, who are working their way back from injury.

Having been defeated by Highland League sides Huntly and Banks o’ Dee in the last seven days, Draper insists he is not focusing on results at this stage.

He added: “All the games have been a test against Highland League teams, given we have been so short.

“It will be a tough task against Inverness, with the quality of players they have got.

“It’s a chance for the younger boys to learn and understand the level you need to get to, so I’m pleased we have got this one.

“It’s a big pitch, so we have got to keep the ball.

“We have taken fitness from the games for one, because that’s what it is about.

“It has also been an opportunity for younger boys to impress. If players have done well, it can change the decision of myself in terms of loans, and in terms of how the squad looks.

“It’s an opportunity to get used to the different ways we want to play.

“Results haven’t been great, but even when we beat Rothes comfortably it was not one I looked into at all.

“It’s more about performances and fitness we are looking to get from the games.”