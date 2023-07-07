Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week

Draper is keen to bolster his squad, following the loan addition of Aberdeen forward Liam Harvey.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.

Ross Draper is confident of bolstering his Elgin City squad ahead of the Viaplay Cup group campaign.

City have been light on numbers throughout their pre-season fixtures so far, with Championship side Caley Thistle next up at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

The Black and Whites play their first competitive fixture next Saturday, when they host top-flight outfit Motherwell in the League Cup.

After securing Aberdeen forward Liam Harvey on a loan deal, newly-appointed boss Draper says he is close to making two further temporary additions.

Draper said: “We have agreed a couple of loan moves, although it is not done yet.

“We also want to get a few of our own players through the door as well, and not just rely on the loan market.

“I will never tempt fate and speak about players until it’s done because I know how these things can break down, especially with ourselves.

“We have said all along we didn’t want to sign boys for the sake of it.

“As much as I would love to have a full squad of 20 for the first day of pre-season, I have had to take time over it and pick my moments in terms of who we get.

“Liam is going to be a good option for us. It’s an area that we were looking to strengthen as we were short there.

St Johnstone’s Dan Cleary blocks Aberdeen debutant Liam Harvey’s shot at goal.

“He will be back in training this week, and we will give him the opportunity to be involved in the cup games.”

Draper not looking deep into pre-season results

Elgin will once again be depleted for their bounce game against Scottish Cup finalists Inverness.

Draper is without skipper Matthew Cooper, Jake Dolzanski, Mitch Taylor and Fin Allen, who are working their way back from injury.

Having been defeated by Highland League sides Huntly and Banks o’ Dee in the last seven days, Draper insists he is not focusing on results at this stage.

He added: “All the games have been a test against Highland League teams, given we have been so short.

“It will be a tough task against Inverness, with the quality of players they have got.

“It’s a chance for the younger boys to learn and understand the level you need to get to, so I’m pleased we have got this one.

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group

“It’s a big pitch, so we have got to keep the ball.

“We have taken fitness from the games for one, because that’s what it is about.

“It has also been an opportunity for younger boys to impress. If players have done well, it can change the decision of myself in terms of loans, and in terms of how the squad looks.

“It’s an opportunity to get used to the different ways we want to play.

“Results haven’t been great, but even when we beat Rothes comfortably it was not one I looked into at all.

“It’s more about performances and fitness we are looking to get from the games.”

More from Press and Journal

TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man abducted 'terrified' ex after breaching court order not to approach her
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Billy Dodds would 'love' to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…
Liz Miles is a descendant of Captain Edward Smith, master of the Titanic Picture shows; Liz Miles, Captain Edward Smith. Pool House Poolewe. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCT/Shutterstock Date; 07/07/2023
Could Titanic links be fuelling horror haunting of former West Coast hotel room?