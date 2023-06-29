Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey lands loan switch to Elgin City

Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey has made a loan move to League Two side Elgin City, the Pittodrie club has confirmed.

The 18-year-old sharp-shooter, who hails from the Moray town, has found his chances at the Dons limited, but he’s continued to impress at youth level.

It’s the next piece of the jigsaw for new Elgin player/manager Ross Draper, who this week confirmed he’s delighted to secure the services of Harvey, who arrives at Borough Briggs on an initial six-month arrangement.

Keeping attacking midfielder Russell Dingwall on a new three-year deal was his first piece of business after replacing Gavin Price last month.

With last season’s 29-goal talisman Kane Hester having moved to League One Montrose, the Black and Whites need more firepower.

Liam Harvey has today joined @ElginCityFC on loan. Good luck at Borough Briggs Liam! pic.twitter.com/rVIEIBjHQc — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 29, 2023

Harvey moved from Elgin Boys’ Club to Aberdeen at the age of 11 and will be determined to hit the ground running. He could even feature in Saturday’s pre-season game at Highland League Huntly.

Draper said of Harvey this week: “Liam is a local lad and it’s a move which makes sense.

“He is a good lad and he works his socks off. He brings presence and energy in the final third, which is what I’m after.”

Having finished second bottom in League Two in May, Harvey will hope to drive Elgin into promotion contention this term.