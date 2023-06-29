Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey lands loan switch to Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey lands loan switch to Elgin City

Chance for talented 18-year-old to gain competitive game-time at his hometown team in Moray.

By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen's Liam Harvey has secured a six-month loan move to his hometown team Elgin City. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Liam Harvey has secured a six-month loan move to his hometown team Elgin City. Image: SNS

Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey has made a loan move to League Two side Elgin City, the Pittodrie club has confirmed.

The 18-year-old sharp-shooter, who hails from the Moray town, has found his chances at the Dons limited, but he’s continued to impress at youth level.

It’s the next piece of the jigsaw for new Elgin player/manager Ross Draper, who this week confirmed he’s delighted to secure the services of Harvey, who arrives at Borough Briggs on an initial six-month arrangement.

Keeping attacking midfielder Russell Dingwall on a new three-year deal was his first piece of business after replacing Gavin Price last month.

With last season’s 29-goal talisman Kane Hester having moved to League One Montrose, the Black and Whites need more firepower.

Harvey moved from Elgin Boys’ Club to Aberdeen at the age of 11 and will be determined to hit the ground running. He could even feature in Saturday’s pre-season game at Highland League Huntly.

Draper said of Harvey this week: “Liam is a local lad and it’s a move which makes sense.

“He is a good lad and he works his socks off. He brings presence and energy in the final third, which is what I’m after.”

Having finished second bottom in League Two in May, Harvey will hope to drive Elgin into promotion contention this term.

