Aberdeen defender joins Elgin City on loan

Aberdeen defender Blair MacKenzie has joined Elgin City on a season-long loan.

The 17-year-old centre-half has been added to the Black and Whites squad for their Viaplay Cup opener against Motherwell on Saturday.

City boss Ross Draper is pleased to have added the teenager to his squad ahead of the new season.

He said: “We are delighted to get Blair on board for this season. He is tall, quick and provides us with even more presence in both boxes especially at set pieces.

“He is an exciting prospect who I am sure will settle in well here with the style of football we will be adopting this season.”