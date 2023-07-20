Ross Draper hoping to clinch permanent signing before Elgin City’s visit of Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Draper hoping to clinch permanent signing before Elgin City’s visit of Queen of the South

Draper has added three loan additions since taking charge at Borough Briggs in the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper is closing in on his first permanent signing of the summer.

Draper, who took charge at Borough Briggs at the end of last season, has added three loan signings so far.

Aberdeen pair Liam Harvey and Blair McKenzie, along with Ross County winger Ryan MacLeman, have all started both Viaplay Cup Group G fixtures against Motherwell and East Fife.

Draper has revealed he hopes to add a permanent signing in time for Saturday’s visit of League One side Queen of the South, with another loan arrival potentially coming in next week.

Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell’s Luca Ross. Image: SNS Group

The Elgin boss said: “In the next couple of weeks before Stranraer we have a couple of things we want to push.

“We are starting to get where we want to be. With injured boys coming back, such as Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski who have been out for a long time, they will be like new signings.

“Hopefully there’s a couple more to come in, and we can get ourselves more ready for Stranraer.

“A few more extra bodies in will make us look a bit healthier.”

City building up for Stranraer opener

Elgin are all but out of contention to qualify from their group, having lost 2-0 to Premiership side Motherwell on Saturday before going down 3-1 at League Two rivals East Fife on Tuesday.

Following the visit of the Doonhamers this weekend, Elgin play their final group fixture away to Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

Draper is keen to take the chance to shuffle his squad, with his primary focus on the league opener at home to Stranraer on August 5.

Jon Obika nets for Motherwell against Elgin City. Image: SNS

He added: “I said to the boys that not everyone will play every game. We have four games, Saturday to Tuesday, so we will rotate the boys. A couple of the younger boys have been involved.

“It was a good test against East Fife to find out where we are at. I thought our performance was good as a whole, but there is obviously stuff to work on. It was sloppy in terms of goals we gave away.

“It was two completely different games. Motherwell was one where we had to sit in and contain a little bit, and try to restrict them as much as possible.

“I thought we played some good stuff at East Fife. It was mistakes that cost us, and we got punished.

“It’s something we need to take out, but as a whole it was a good exercise.”

Queen of the South provide another full-time test

Draper is looking to make the most of the test against Marvin Bartley’s side, who drew with Motherwell on Tuesday before going on to lose the bonus point shoot-out.

Draper added: “They had a good result against Motherwell, so we will look into what they are about.

Ross Draper challenges Marvin Bartley in a Ross County match against Livingston in 2021. Image: SNS

“It’s a good test for the boys, stepping up. That will be Inverness, Queen of the South and Motherwell who are all higher teams that can cause us problems.

“It’s a good chance to compete against boys at a higher level.

“It’s a freebie for the boys, and a chance for them to push for starting 11 places at Stranraer. That was the message after the game on Tuesday.”

