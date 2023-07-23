Elgin City player-boss Ross Draper hopes lessons can be learned from experienced attacker

The industry of Queen of the South veteran striker Gavin Reilly gave Elgin City an example of what player-manager Ross Draper expects from them this season.

Draper admits he wasn’t given a second’s peace by the forward as City slipped to their third Viaplay Cup defeat in a tough group.

Reilly, 30, didn’t score but his relentless pressing impressed the centre-back marking him.

“Reilly is probably the hardest working striker I’ve played against in 15 years, if I’m being honest,” Draper said.

“He was different class in terms of the fact that he never gives anything up, he’s small and stocky and difficult to play against.

“I said to the boys in there, that’s the level that we’ve got to get to in terms of commitment.

“He doesn’t give you time to breathe and an example of that is why it was such a tough afternoon for us defensively.”

Draper was happy to see his latest signing Nathan Cooney show up well alongside himself and Aberdeen loan teenager Blair McKenzie, who again impressed.

McKenzie is enjoying his first stint of senior football as a 17-year-old and relishing the opportunity at Elgin.

It’s been a tough baptism of fire for the young Don against Motherwell, East Fife and Queen of the South but he has been up for the challenge.

“We’ve had spells in each of the games where we’ve played out from the back, so we just need to get ready for the league games and I’m sure we will start strong,” he said.

“Aberdeen want me to go out and play as many games as I can and get stronger physically.

“I think I can do well here at Elgin.”

Queens were the dominant side in the first half although it was Elgin who threatened first from Matty Jamieson’s low effort which keeper Murray Johnson gathered.

Dylan Lawrence then had a goal disallowed for offside for the home side on 15 minutes.

The visitors took the lead two minutes later through a ferocious Kieran McKechnie strike into the top corner from a free kick on the left side of the box, which Reegan Mimnaugh rolled into his path.

Mimnaugh’s set-pieces were causing Elgin problems, and from two corners in quick succession, Paul McKay headed just past and fellow centre-back Kyle McClelland blasted over midway through the half.

Owen Cairns fired just past for City who were soon under the cosh again, keeper Daniel Hoban having to scurry back to save Craig McGuffie’s 40-yard first-time lob.

Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey headed a Brian Cameron cross just past, while at the other end Hoban produced a fine save from McGuffie’s volley.

Five minutes after the break, the Elgin keeper produced another good save to touch Josh Todd’s rising 20 yarder over the bar.

Hoban then parried a Jordan Houston drive with Mimnaugh hooking the loose ball wide on 63 minutes.

A crude McClelland challenge earned a yellow card on 66 minutes and five minutes later the Queens’ defender was sent packing for bringing down Harvey on a run on goal.

Dons youngster Harvey had a golden opportunity to open his Elgin scoring account on 81 minutes but screwed wide from the edge of the six yard box after sub Mitch Taylor set him up.

Ten man Queens wrapped up victory with a minute left, McKay heading home Mimnaugh’s corner at the back post.

There was still time for Queens sub Lee Connelly to rattle the home bar with a brilliant 40-yard lob over the stranded Hoban on 90 minutes.