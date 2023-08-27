Matthew Wright hopes maiden Elgin City goal is ‘first of many’ after Ross County loan striker nets opener in East Fife draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Matthew Wright hopes maiden Elgin City goal is ‘first of many’ after Ross County loan striker nets opener in East Fife draw

Elgin - like their visitors - remain winless in League Two after failing to turn a strong first half showing into victory.

By Reporter
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.

Ross County loan striker Matthew Wright hopes his maiden strike for Elgin City – which came in their 1-1 League Two draw with East Fife – is the first of many.

The 20-year-old gave City a half-time advantage before East Fife battled back for a point in a contest between two sides still looking for their first league wins.

Wright is pleased with his opportunity at Elgin to show County manager Malky Mackay he can find the net regularly and enhance his chances of making a breakthrough in Dingwall.

“I’m slightly disappointed because we didn’t win the game,” he said. “We started the game well and our first half performance was good. We were getting behind on the second balls and that’s how we got my goal.

“Going into half time we looked quite comfortable, but the sloppy goal we gave away kind of kills the game for us.”

Wright’s goal arrived in the 14th minute when he latched on to a precise through-ball from Elgin captain Brian Cameron and applied a deadly low finish in off the post.

Wright added: “We were starting to move the ball well and Brian got it in midfield.

“I saw him having a look at me, so I peeled off the back of the defender and he slipped me through.

“I took my touch and finished it past the keeper.

“I’m happy to get off the mark and hopefully it’s the first of many.

“I spoke to the Ross County manager, who said I’ve come here to play games and hopefully score a load of goals.

“That’s what I’m here to do and I want to keep doing that.”

Cameron fired an early chance wide for Elgin, but provided the assist for the opening goal on 14 minutes.

.Matthew Wright makes it 1-0 Elgin City against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie.

After Wright’s opener, Jonathan Page headed inches wide for the Fifers, who had a spell of pressure and threatened the goal from Jack Healy’s free-kick on 25 minutes.

Home keeper Tom McHale then had to touch away a dangerous Ryan Schiavone towards the end of the first half.

East Fife goalie Allan Fleming then palmed away a lofted effort from Elgin’s Russell Dingwall on the stroke of half time.

Play became very scrappy in the second half with a succession of yellow cards spread between both sides for petty fouling.

East Fife were holding the upper hand, though, forcing the home side deeper into their own territory.

The pressure told on City when defender Nathan Cooney dived into a challenge on Jack Healy on the left side of the box and a penalty was awarded.

Alan Trouten clinically netted from the spot to level on 73 minutes.

Three minutes later, the Methil men had a golden chance to go ahead when Gregor Nicol broke behind the Elgin defence and played across the face of goal for fellow sub Nathan Austin, who collided with the post and couldn’t turn the ball home.

City forced a series of free-kicks and corners near the end, but it was too little, too late as Fifers’ keeper Fleming was seldom tested.

City player-boss Ross Draper was pleased to see his loan attacker notch his first goal, but was disappointed that his team didn’t build on a good first half display.

“It was the old classic – a game of two halves,” Draper said.

“I thought we were dominant in the first half, really good on the ball, There were still things to improve on in terms of decision-making and keeping the ball a little bit better.

“In the second half, maybe credit to them that they came out and pressed us a bit higher and caused us problems.

“But, if we look at ourselves, we didn’t adapt to it well and didn’t deal with that.”

