Reaction and report as Elgin City lose to Hibs in League Cup opener

Elgin City’s season started with a 5-0 defeat to Hibernian – but Brian Cameron remains hugely optimistic about the campaign ahead.

In their opening Group C encounter in the Premier Sports League Cup the Black and Whites performed well in the first half against their Premiership opponents.

But Hibs pulled away in the second period and left Borough Briggs with a convincing victory.

Six of Elgin’s seven summer signings – Jack Murray, Kyle Girvan, Ryan Sargent, Dayshonne Golding, Olly McDonald and Dylan Gavin – made their competitive debuts.

A hamstring injury meant City’s other new recruit Lewis Hyde was out.

This is Cameron’s 17th season with his hometown club and the midfielder hopes they can use the League Cup to prepare themselves for a possible promotion push when League Two kicks off on August 4.

The 32-year-old said: “We started poorly but then after the opening goal we were quite comfortable for half an hour and grew into the game.

“We’re really disappointed with the goals we lost – a lot of them were crosses into the box we should be defending.

“It was a good fitness exercise for us, we’re not going to be coming up against that level of opposition every week so we need to take the positives from it.

“We want to try to compete in the group, but ultimately we’re all aware that the big games start in three weeks when we play East Fife in the league.

“The gaffer has brought in some really good quality this summer and the new boys have gelled really well.

“I think with the squad we’ve got this year it’s a big chance for us. I’m from Elgin and I want to help the club achieve something.

“The league will be as competitive as ever, but it’s a big season for us and I believe we can do something.

“With the squad we’ve got this season we’ve got to be confident, play-offs is the minimum target and hopefully we can achieve that.”

Visitors go nap

Hibs took the lead in the eighth minute. Rudi Molotnikov’s pass found Martin Boyle on the right side of the penalty area and his low delivery was tapped in by Dylan Vente.

Elgin did well after that to frustrate the Edinburgh outfit and the hosts also posed a sporadic threat. Cameron shot wide from 30 yards, while Jack Murray’s excellent cross didn’t break to a City player.

But a minute before half-time Hibs gave themselves a cushion. Vente scored his second as he prodded a left-wing cross from Jordan Obita into the net from close range.

After the restart Hibs put the outcome of the contest beyond doubt in emphatic fashion.

In the 50th minute Marvin Ekpiteta nodded Molotnikov’s cross from the left beyond goalkeeper Thomas McHale.

Four minutes later Martin Boyle raced clear on the right and drilled his finish into the left corner to make it 4-0.

On 57 minutes Vente forced home Boyle’s corner from the left to complete his hat-trick.

Mixed bag for boss

Although some of the goals they lost were disappointing, Elgin’s season won’t be defined by games like this.

Manager Allan Hale said: “I don’t think any of the games in this group will determine how we get on this season.

“In these games we’re trying to get everyone minutes, get everyone up to speed and implement what we’ve been working on in training and make sure we’re ready to go for the league.

“I don’t like getting beat 5-0 by anyone and the frustrating thing is it’s 5-0 without us really being torn apart.

“That sounds a bit bizarre to say but I thought for half an hour in the first half we were really good.

“Then we gave away a really bad goal right on half-time and then the first 15 minutes of the second half are really poor and I’m really disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded.

“But it’s still early in our preparation and we have to mindful of that.”

Teams

Elgin City (4-4-1-1) – McHale 6, Girvan 6, Dolzanski 6 (Cairns 66), Murray 6, Booth 6; Macleman 6 (Gavin 66), Draper 6, Cameron 6, Sargent 6 (McDonald 66); Dingwall 6 (Allen 82); Golding 6 (Dangana 82).

Subs not used – Jamieson, Taylor.

Hibernian (3-4-1-2) – Bursik 6, Miller 6, Ekpiteta 7, O’Hora 7; Cadden 6 (Moriah-Welsh 38), Campbell 7 (Amos 61), Newell 7 (Levitt 61) Obita 7; Molotnikov 8 (Megwa 66); Boyle 8, Vente 8 (Tavares 66).

Subs not used – Wollacott, Kenneh, Harbottle.

Crowd – 1788.

Referee – Colin Steven 6.

Player of the match – Dylan Vente.