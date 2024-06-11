Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly on his time at Buckie Thistle

Jack Murray is delighted to get the chance to prove himself in the SPFL with Elgin City.

The defender has joined the League Two side on a three-year contract from Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

Murray had a loan stint with the Jags during the 2017-18 season before signing permanently for the Victoria Park club in the summer of 2020 following his release by Ross County.

Since leaving the Staggies the 23-year-old has wanted to show he can cut it in the Scottish League set-up and is eager to do so with Elgin.

Murray said: “Speaking to the manager Allan Hale I was excited about what he said about Elgin and their ambitions going forward.

“It’s also no secret that since I left Ross County I’ve had a desire to try to move back up the leagues if I can.

“That’s what I’ve been aiming for so I’m pleased to get a chance in the SPFL with Elgin.

“I always want to try to keep progressing as best I can and if you’re doing well in the Scottish League there’s no question teams will be watching.

“My ambition is to go as far as I can. It’s always been in the back of my mind, you play football to play at the highest level possible and I want to do that.”

Dream season for Murray

Murray joins Elgin after enjoying a sparkling 2023-24 season where he scored 26 goals from central defence as Buckie won the title and he was named Highland League player of the year.

He added: “I suppose personally I’m in a good place, in some ways it might be quite hard to top last season.

“But I’m looking forward to my next challenge and trying to keep progressing with Elgin.

“The main ambition for us is to try to go up, which will be very difficult.

“But we’ll at least aim for the play-offs and see if we can achieve that.”

Looking back Murray only has good things to say about his time with Buckie.

He said: “I loved my time at Buckie, the club were so good to me and a big thanks from me goes to everyone at Buckie.

“I had a few great years there and I’ll still be supporting them in the future.

“In some ways it’s maybe a good time to bow out with us winning the league and I feel I’m ready to make the step up now.”