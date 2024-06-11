Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly on his time at Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly on his time at Buckie Thistle

The defender joins the League Two outfit after impressing in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.
Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.

Jack Murray is delighted to get the chance to prove himself in the SPFL with Elgin City.

The defender has joined the League Two side on a three-year contract from Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

Murray had a loan stint with the Jags during the 2017-18 season before signing permanently for the Victoria Park club in the summer of 2020 following his release by Ross County.

Since leaving the Staggies the 23-year-old has wanted to show he can cut it in the Scottish League set-up and is eager to do so with Elgin.

Murray said: “Speaking to the manager Allan Hale I was excited about what he said about Elgin and their ambitions going forward.

Jack Murray in action for Buckie.

“It’s also no secret that since I left Ross County I’ve had a desire to try to move back up the leagues if I can.

“That’s what I’ve been aiming for so I’m pleased to get a chance in the SPFL with Elgin.

“I always want to try to keep progressing as best I can and if you’re doing well in the Scottish League there’s no question teams will be watching.

“My ambition is to go as far as I can. It’s always been in the back of my mind, you play football to play at the highest level possible and I want to do that.”

Dream season for Murray

Murray joins Elgin after enjoying a sparkling 2023-24 season where he scored 26 goals from central defence as Buckie won the title and he was named Highland League player of the year.

He added: “I suppose personally I’m in a good place, in some ways it might be quite hard to top last season.

“But I’m looking forward to my next challenge and trying to keep progressing with Elgin.

“The main ambition for us is to try to go up, which will be very difficult.

New Elgin signing Jack Murray was named Highland League player of the year.

“But we’ll at least aim for the play-offs and see if we can achieve that.”

Looking back Murray only has good things to say about his time with Buckie.

He said: “I loved my time at Buckie, the club were so good to me and a big thanks from me goes to everyone at Buckie.

“I had a few great years there and I’ll still be supporting them in the future.

“In some ways it’s maybe a good time to bow out with us winning the league and I feel I’m ready to make the step up now.”

More from Elgin City

Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.
Ryan Sargent reveals why he's joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career
Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.
Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season
Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.
Allan's Army: Elgin City fans reveal plan to help fund manager Allan Hale's summer…
Allan Hale hopes his Elgin City side can upset League Two winners Stenhousemuir.
Elgin City make striker Olly McDonald their first summer signing
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
Allan Hale hopes his Elgin City side can upset League Two winners Stenhousemuir.
Allan Hale urges Elgin City to push for promotion to escape pyramid fears
Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.
Allan Hale reveals depth of Elgin City revamp that was required on and off…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper.
Ross Draper targets upward curve for Elgin City next season
Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.
Jake Dolzanski determined to avoid relegation scrap next season after committing future to Elgin…
Elgin City have signed Jack Murray from Buckie Thistle.
Elgin City boss thrilled to retain League Two status despite late Peterhead leveller