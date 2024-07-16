Lyall Booth looks for Elgin City to kickstart League Cup campaign against Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Lyall Booth looks for Elgin City to kickstart League Cup campaign against Kelty Hearts

The Moray outfit are back in Premier Sports Cup action on Tuesday after their weekend loss to Hibernian.

By Callum Law
Elgin City's Lyall Booth is getting ready to face Kelty Hearts.
Lyall Booth believes Elgin City can make their mark in the Premier Sports Cup when they face Kelty Hearts.

The Black and Whites started their Group C campaign with a 5-0 home defeat against Hibernian on Saturday.

City return to action tonight when Kelty make the trip to Borough Briggs and defender Booth is looking for an improved showing.

After facing the League One Fifers, League Two Elgin are away to Peterhead on Saturday and visit Queen’s Park next Tuesday.

Booth said: “Kelty are a part-time team like ourselves, so it’s a more realistic chance for us to get points.

“They’re coming up to Elgin midweek, so we need to try to take advantage of being at home.

“Hopefully we’ll enjoy a bit more of the ball than we had on Saturday and hopefully we can cause them problems.

“I’m optimistic about the rest of the group and we want to get as many points as we can.

“Although it was 5-0 on Saturday, if we can brush up on a couple of things and cut out the individual errors, then we can get results.”

Elgin City new boys still bedding in

Six of Elgin’s seven summer signings – Kyle Girvan, Jack Murray, Ryan Sargent, Dayshonne Golding, Dylan Gavin and Olly McDonald – featured at the weekend.

Lewis Hyde was the only new face who was absent, due to a hamstring issue which is also set to keep him out of the Kelty clash.

Booth has been impressed with City’s summer business, but believes the new-look squad are still taking time to gel.

One of Elgin’s summer signings Ryan Sargent in action against Hibs.

The 21-year-old, who signed from Huntly in January, added: “With seven new players coming in, we do need some time to gel.

“Even though we’ve had friendlies, I think it takes a few games to get going and to get used to each other.

“All the new boys are looking sharp. They’re all good players and you can see that in training and the friendlies we’ve had and also in glimpses on Saturday.”

Looking back on Hibs defeat

Reflecting on the weekend loss against Hibs, Booth was able to draw some positives from Elgin’s display.

However, the contest was decided in a damaging period either side of half-time.

After a decent spell from City, their Premiership opponents netted their second goal a minute before the interval, before pushing on and scoring three times in the opening 12 minutes after the restart.

Booth said: “We started slowly, but after the first 15 minutes up until half-time, I thought we were good.

Lyall Booth, right, challenges Hibernian’s Jair Tavares.

“We kept the ball in good areas, we managed to press at times and had a couple of half chances.

“But they scored a goal right before half-time which was tough and deflated things a wee bit.

“Then at the start of the second half we switched off a couple of times and conceded from crosses into the box.”

