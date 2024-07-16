Charlie’s Cafe boss on keeping tourists in Inverness after ‘rollercoaster’ first year in charge

A lot has changed in the 72 years since Charlie’s Cafe first opened in Inverness.

Charlie Pieraccini opened the business on Margaret Street, back in 1952, where it still sits today, but not in the same building.

The original was demolished 20 years ago and replaced with the current premises.

The cafe, next to Inverness Bus Station, was passed down through three generations of the family.

Until last year, that is, when Martin Pieraccini sold it to local businessman Chris Corbett.

Chris’s time in charge has already been a “rollercoaster of emotions” but insists he couldn’t be prouder.

Chris said he isn’t in the business for money, but as part of his plans to provide a better life for his four-year-old daughter.

History of Inverness business made acquisition a ‘no brainer’

Chris had worked at the cafe for two years before owning the business while the previous owner was looking to wind down.

Always wanting his own business, he was taken aback by the history, people and location — making it a “no brainer” when the time came.

Chris said: “Being here and seeing how a trip to Charlie’s can make someone’s day is really empowering.

“Sometimes people come in who are down on their luck and a cup of tea and bacon roll can sort them right out.

“We have brilliant regulars and also get people from all walks of life in here.

“Sadly there are a few who are no longer with us and in moments like that you realise how important this place is.

“People have been coming here since well before I was involved and some even longer than this building has been here.”

Chris is always looking for new ideas and has just updated menus in order to keep things fresh in a “competitive” Inverness hospitality sector.

The cafe runs a halfway to Christmas dinner in the summer and after seeing success is keen to implement more cheerful ideas.

Moving Inverness tour buses has had ‘huge impact’ on Charlie’s Cafe

Last year, a number of tour bus companies were moved away from Inverness Bus Station.

The decision came after Stagecoach, which leases the bus station from Highland Council, raised safety concerns.

Chris said his business is still feeling the impact and said it would be “common sense” for buses to be allowed to return.

“The bus station can be a vital part of business for us, we still get linked with it and people will pop in either before or after their journey.

“It has its fair share of positives, but of course removing the tour buses was a big negative for us.

“Some people who are looking for tour buses do still come here and we have to point them in the right direction. It would be common sense to have them at the main station.”

Local support keeps Inverness businesses alive, says cafe owner

There’s no doubt in Chris’s mind he picked up a lot from his time as Martin’s understudy.

Something he understood fairly quickly was the importance of the local community — but not just as customers.

“Martin used to say his grandad had a lot of sayings, one of which was if you spend a pound in Inverness, it will come back to you.

“Essentially, if you keep your money in Inverness then it will stay in Inverness.

“I stick true to that and it feels good to be a big part of the local community.

“The internet has definitely had an impact on local footfall post lockdown. However, we still see people from across the region.

“Inverness is still a day out in the Highlands and we have folk who come weekly or monthly from all over the place who come to do their shopping and pop in.”

Chris insists he never acquired the business in order to make lots of money, but instead to provide a future for his daughter, Caelin.

“For me, the biggest achievements are growing the staff numbers to more than ever before and keeping the regulars.

“The main thing is to make sure when I’m 60 this place is still here. Then I have something to pass on to Caelin.”

Does more need to be done to keep tourists in Inverness?

In his experience, Chris has had plenty of new faces come through his cafe doors — including quite a few tourists.

Despite seeing a growing tourist season and improved winter visitor numbers, he feels Inverness is sometimes “just a base”.

“Winter months have certainly been busier with tourists which has probably made this summer feel a little quieter.

“I do think one of the challenges we have as a city is making sure people stay in Inverness.

“For a lot of visitors Inverness provides a good base for people to travel out with.

“A lot of tourists will travel up to Wick one day and Fort William the next.

“There’s definitely plenty on offer here so we need to find a way of making sure they know it’s more than just a base.”