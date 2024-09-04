Michael Dangana on Elgin City transfer list

Michael Dangana has been transfer-listed by Elgin City, the Press and Journal understands.

The attacker arrived at Borough Briggs in January from Breedon Highland League side Huntly and helped City retain their place in League Two last season.

Dangana, 21, has made five appearances for Elgin this season, scoring once, but hasn’t featured since the 4-2 victory against East Fife on August 3.

Having been a regular in the Elgin team during the second half of last campaign and also impressing during his time with Huntly it’s thought there will be plenty of interest in the former Aberdeen youth prospect.

Dangana remains under contract with City until the summer of 2025.